Nashville SC vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Reigning MLS winners Nashville SC will open up a two-game homestand on Saturday when they face New York City FC at GEODIS Park this weekend.
A 2-1 comeback win over Toronto propelled the Boys in Gold three points over the Eastern Conference playoff line, while the Pigeons remained in fourth place despite a 2-0 defeat against the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Nashville SC vs New York City FC kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, June 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Geodis Park
The match will be played at the Geodis Park on Saturday, June 22, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Nashville SC vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Nashville SC team news
Lukas MacNaughton is sidelined for the long term after undergoing surgery. Randall Leal (hip) and Julian Gaines (ankle) are out due to respective injury issues. Shaq Moore, Anibal Godoy, and Jacob Shaffelburg are all out on international duty.
Sam Surridge made a statement on Wednesday with his brace against Toronto FC. With his expertly finished first goal to make it 1-1 and his skilful finish to win the match in the last minutes, Surridge now leads the Boys in Gold with seven goals in league action.
Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Sejdic, Yearwood; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Panicco, Martino
|Defenders:
|Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
|Midfielders:
|Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar
New York City FC team news
Rio Hope-Gund did not feature for the Pigeons on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a leg injury, while Mitja Ilenic is free to return from his red card ban. Birk Risa was taken off early in their previous match due to food poisoning, and his availability is questionable for Saturday.
New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Tanasijevic, Ilenic; Parks, Sands; Wolf, Rodriguez, Perea; Mijatovic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando
|Defenders:
|Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera
|Midfielders:
|Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez
|Forwards:
|Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|16/04/2023
|New York City FC 2-1 Nashville SC
|MLS
|25/02/2023
|Nashville SC 2-0 New York City FC
|MLS
|03/10/2021
|New York City FC 0-0 Nashville SC
|MLS
|04/09/2021
|Nashville SC 3-1 New York City FC
|MLS