Nashville SC vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning MLS winners Nashville SC will open up a two-game homestand on Saturday when they face New York City FC at GEODIS Park this weekend.

A 2-1 comeback win over Toronto propelled the Boys in Gold three points over the Eastern Conference playoff line, while the Pigeons remained in fourth place despite a 2-0 defeat against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Nashville SC vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

The match will be played at the Geodis Park on Saturday, June 22, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Lukas MacNaughton is sidelined for the long term after undergoing surgery. Randall Leal (hip) and Julian Gaines (ankle) are out due to respective injury issues. Shaq Moore, Anibal Godoy, and Jacob Shaffelburg are all out on international duty.

Sam Surridge made a statement on Wednesday with his brace against Toronto FC. With his expertly finished first goal to make it 1-1 and his skilful finish to win the match in the last minutes, Surridge now leads the Boys in Gold with seven goals in league action.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Sejdic, Yearwood; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

New York City FC team news

Rio Hope-Gund did not feature for the Pigeons on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a leg injury, while Mitja Ilenic is free to return from his red card ban. Birk Risa was taken off early in their previous match due to food poisoning, and his availability is questionable for Saturday.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Tanasijevic, Ilenic; Parks, Sands; Wolf, Rodriguez, Perea; Mijatovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/04/2023 New York City FC 2-1 Nashville SC MLS 25/02/2023 Nashville SC 2-0 New York City FC MLS 03/10/2021 New York City FC 0-0 Nashville SC MLS 04/09/2021 Nashville SC 3-1 New York City FC MLS

