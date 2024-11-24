How to watch today's Napoli vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Claudio Ranieri's Napoli will face Roma in Sunday's Derby del Sole in Serie A at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Ranieri has returned for his third stint with Roma following the departure of Ivan Juric in the aftermath of Lupi's fifth league defeat of the season when they faced a 2-3 loss against Bologna ahead of the international break.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte will hope to see his side atop the Serie A standings table for another week but will need to bounce back from a two-game winless run. Gli Azzurri suffered a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Atalanta and were involved in a 1-1 draw with Inter last time out.

How to watch Napoli vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Napoli vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Roma will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Romelu Lukaku is set to lead the line against the side he scored 21 goals for whilst on loan last season.

As Conte has a full-strength squad at his disposal, Stanislav Lobotka could get the nod ahead of Billy Gilmour in the middle, while either Leonardo Spinazzola or Mathias Olivera would start at left-back.

Roma team news

Ranieri may take a cautious approach with Paulo Dybala due to a muscle issue, but Artem Dovbyk is likely to be handed a start despite a knee problem.

Although back in training, Alexis Saelemaekers might not be ready to displace Stephan El Shaarawy on the left wing, while Mario Hermoso and Eldor Shomurodov remain sidelined through injury.

