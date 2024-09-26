How to watch today's Napoli vs Palermo Coppa Italia game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Napoli and Palermo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

An in-form Napoli side will welcome Palermo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for a Coppa Italia second-round fixture on Thursday.

Antonio Conte's men extended their ongoing unbeaten to four games after last weekend's goalless draw against Juventus in the Italian top flight, while the Serie B side are coming off a 0-0 draw against Cesena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Palermo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Coppa Italia second-round match between Napoli and Palermo will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Napoli vs Palermo kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Coppa Italia second-round match between Napoli and Palermo will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, September 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Conte is expected to make rotations for the mid-week tie, with Billy Gilmour set to join Scott McTominay in the middle among the changes.

With Alex Meret emerging a doubt due to a thigh problem, Elia Caprile will be in line to start in between the sticks.

Napoli possible XI: Caprile; Jesus, Marin, Buongiorno; Mazzocchi, Gilmour, McTominay, Spinazzola; Neres, Raspadori; Simeone.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rui, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Lobotka, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Palermo team news

Returning from a hip injury and having partaken in training, it is to be seen if Palermo boss Alessio Dionisi will consider handing Fabio Lucioni a start, while fellow midfielder Claudio Gomes also remains a doubt.

Although new signing Thomas Henry has appeared in the last couple of games, Matteo Brunori may start upfront for the cup game.

Palermo possible XI: Sirigu; Diakite, Nedelcearu, Nikolaou, Pierozzi; Segre, Saric; Insigne, Blin, Le Douaron; Brunori.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Desplanches, Nespola, Gomis, Sirigu, Cutrona, Di Bartolo Defenders: Baniya, Lund, Lucioni, Nedelcearu, Diakite, Buttaro, Pierozzi, Peda, Ceccaroni, Nikolaou Midfielders: Gomes, Segre, Ranocchia, Vasic, Verre, Blin, Saric Forwards: Di Mariano, Brunori, Insigne, De Francesco, Appuah, Henry, Le Douaron

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Palermo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 29, 2017 Napoli 1-1 Palermo Serie A September 10, 2016 Palermo 0-3 Napoli Serie A March 13, 2016 Palermo 0-1 Napoli Serie A October 28, 2015 Napoli 2-0 Palermo Serie A February 14, 2015 Palermo 3-1 Napoli Serie A

Useful links