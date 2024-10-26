How to watch today's Napoli vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie A leaders Napoli will seek to prolong their stay at the top of the table when they square off against Lecce at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.
Having last picked up a 1-0 league win at Empoli, Gli Azzurri look to extend their unbeaten run of eight games across all competitions, while Lecce aim to snap out of a winless run of six games overall following a 6-0 beating at home at the hands of Fiorentina.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Napoli vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Lecce will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Network.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Napoli vs Lecce kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am PT / 9 am ET
|Venue:
|Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
The Serie A match between Napoli and Lecce will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.
It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, October 26, in the US.
Team news & squads
Napoli team news
Napoli manager Antonio Conte may have to utilize Billy Gilmour in the middle once again, as Stanislav Lobotka continues to nurse a thigh problem.
Elsewhere, goalkeeper Alex Meret remains a doubt. So Elia Caprile could deputize in between the sticks.
Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be involved in attack.
Napoli possible XI: Caprile; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Gilmour; Politano, McTominay, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meret, Contini, Caprile
|Defenders:
|Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola
|Midfielders:
|Gilmour, McTominay, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa
|Forwards:
|Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori
Lecce team news
Nikola Krstovic is the main threat in attack for the visitors.
Lecce boss Luca Gotti will be without the suspended Antonino Gallo on account of the defender's red card last time out, besides the injured trio of Kevin Bonifazi, Filip Marchwinski and Medon Berisha.
With Patrick Dorgu expected to slot in for Gallo at left-back, either Lameck Banda or Tete Morente could see themselves featuring in midfield.
Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Guilbert, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Dorgu; Ramadani, Pierret; Banda, Oudin, Rebic; Krstovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Fruchtl, Falcone, Borbei, Samooja
|Defenders:
|Pelmard, Gaspar, Bachirotto, Guilbert, Jean, Esposito, Addo
|Midfielders:
|Rafia, Oudin, Thorir, Ramadani, Gonzalez, McJannet, Coulibaly, Pierret, Kaba
|Forwards:
|Rebic, Morente, Krstovic, Sansone, Dorgu, Burnete, Banda, Corfitzen, Daka, Hasa, Pierotti
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Lecce across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 26, 2024
|Napoli 0-0 Lecce
|Serie A
|September 30, 2023
|Lecce 0-4 Napoli
|Serie A
|April 7, 2023
|Lecce 1-2 Napoli
|Serie A
|August 31, 2022
|Napoli 1-1 Lecce
|Serie A
|February 9, 2020
|Napoli 2-3 Lecce
|Serie A