How to watch today's Napoli vs Lecce Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie A leaders Napoli will seek to prolong their stay at the top of the table when they square off against Lecce at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

Having last picked up a 1-0 league win at Empoli, Gli Azzurri look to extend their unbeaten run of eight games across all competitions, while Lecce aim to snap out of a winless run of six games overall following a 6-0 beating at home at the hands of Fiorentina.

How to watch Napoli vs Lecce online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Lecce will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Napoli vs Lecce kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am PT / 9 am ET Venue: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Lecce will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, October 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Napoli manager Antonio Conte may have to utilize Billy Gilmour in the middle once again, as Stanislav Lobotka continues to nurse a thigh problem.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Alex Meret remains a doubt. So Elia Caprile could deputize in between the sticks.

Romelu Lukaku and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should be involved in attack.

Napoli possible XI: Caprile; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Olivera; Anguissa, Gilmour; Politano, McTominay, Kvaratskhelia; Lukaku.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meret, Contini, Caprile Defenders: Buongiorno, Jesus, Rrahmani, Marin, Olivera, Di Lorenzo, Mazzocchi, Spinazzola Midfielders: Gilmour, McTominay, Folorunsho, Zambo Anguissa Forwards: Neres, Lukaku, Simeone, Politano, Zerbin, Ngonge, Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori

Lecce team news

Nikola Krstovic is the main threat in attack for the visitors.

Lecce boss Luca Gotti will be without the suspended Antonino Gallo on account of the defender's red card last time out, besides the injured trio of Kevin Bonifazi, Filip Marchwinski and Medon Berisha.

With Patrick Dorgu expected to slot in for Gallo at left-back, either Lameck Banda or Tete Morente could see themselves featuring in midfield.

Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Guilbert, Gaspar, Baschirotto, Dorgu; Ramadani, Pierret; Banda, Oudin, Rebic; Krstovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fruchtl, Falcone, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Pelmard, Gaspar, Bachirotto, Guilbert, Jean, Esposito, Addo Midfielders: Rafia, Oudin, Thorir, Ramadani, Gonzalez, McJannet, Coulibaly, Pierret, Kaba Forwards: Rebic, Morente, Krstovic, Sansone, Dorgu, Burnete, Banda, Corfitzen, Daka, Hasa, Pierotti

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Napoli and Lecce across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 26, 2024 Napoli 0-0 Lecce Serie A September 30, 2023 Lecce 0-4 Napoli Serie A April 7, 2023 Lecce 1-2 Napoli Serie A August 31, 2022 Napoli 1-1 Lecce Serie A February 9, 2020 Napoli 2-3 Lecce Serie A

