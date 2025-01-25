How to watch today's Napoli vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will be looking to go six points clear atop the Serie A standings table when they host Juventus at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

The hosts registered their sixth league win on the spin as they defeated Atalanta 3-2 last time out. On the other hand, Turin giants will be vying to close the 13-point gap towards the top of the table.

On the back of a 2-1 win over AC Milan in their previous league game, Juve come into the game after a goalless draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League.

How to watch Napoli vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Napoli vs Juventus kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

With Alessandro Buongiorno unlikely to be available for selection due to injury, Juan Jesus is expected to continue at the back.

Recent signings Philip Billing and Luis Hasa will be looking for their club debuts, though the two would start on the bench, while Romelu Lukaku spearheads the attack.

Juventus team news

Dusan Vlahovic faces a bit of uncertainty at the club after the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on loan on PSG.

However, Kolo Muani would start on the bench, while Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao are in line for starts after recovering from their respective setbacks.

Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal and Bremer remain sidelined through injuries.

