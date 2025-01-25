+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logo
How to watch today's Napoli vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will be looking to go six points clear atop the Serie A standings table when they host Juventus at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday.

The hosts registered their sixth league win on the spin as they defeated Atalanta 3-2 last time out. On the other hand, Turin giants will be vying to close the 13-point gap towards the top of the table.

On the back of a 2-1 win over AC Milan in their previous league game, Juve come into the game after a goalless draw at Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Napoli vs Juventus kick-off time

The Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Juventus Probable lineups

1
A. Meret
13
A. Rrahmani
17
M. Olivera
22
G. Di Lorenzo
5
J. Jesus
8
S. McTominay
68
S. Lobotka
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
7
David Neres
11
R. Lukaku
21
M. Politano
29
M. Di Gregorio
4
F. Gatti
27
A. Cambiaso
15
P. Kalulu
37
N. Savona
7
C. Conceicao
8
T. Koopmeiners
19
K. Thuram-Ulien
10
K. Yildiz
5
M. Locatelli
20
R. Kolo Muani

Substitutes

Manager

  • Antonio Conte

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Thiago Motta

Napoli team news

With Alessandro Buongiorno unlikely to be available for selection due to injury, Juan Jesus is expected to continue at the back.

Recent signings Philip Billing and Luis Hasa will be looking for their club debuts, though the two would start on the bench, while Romelu Lukaku spearheads the attack.

Juventus team news

Dusan Vlahovic faces a bit of uncertainty at the club after the signing of Randal Kolo Muani on loan on PSG.

However, Kolo Muani would start on the bench, while Kenan Yildiz and Francisco Conceicao are in line for starts after recovering from their respective setbacks.

Arkadiusz Milik, Juan Cabal and Bremer remain sidelined through injuries.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

JUV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

JUV

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

