Nacional vs Corinthians: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nacional will take on Corinthians in their fourth group game in the Copa Sudamericana at the Chaco Defenders Stadium on Tuesday. Corinthians are third in the standings with four points from their first three group games. Nacional are still winless and only have a point in the bag.
After suffering three defeats in a row, Corinthians are now winless in their last three games and will be confident of defeating Nacional away from home. Nacional's recent form will certainly make the challenge easier, as the hosts have only managed to win one out of their last 14 matches.
Nacional vs Corinthians kick-off time
|Date:
|May 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm ET
|Venue:
|Chaco Defenders Stadium
The match will be played at the Chaco Defenders Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Nacional vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Nacional team news
Nacional have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial Group F fixture against Corinthians. They are winless in their last few matches and will be desperate to get their best XI on the pitch.
Nacional predicted XI: Anthony Silva, Brian Blasi, Juan Luis Alfaro, Alexis Canete, Leonardo Rivas, Leandro Meza, Gustavo Caballero, Alan Gomez, Juan Alfaro, Ignacio Bailone, Diego Duarte.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Silva, Riveros, Galarza
|Defenders:
|Ojeda, Meza, Nuñez, Blasi, González, Duarte, Benegas, Benítez
|Midfielders:
|Alfaro, Orzuza, Velazco, González, Cáceres, Santacruz
|Forwards:
|Caballero, Morel, Gonzalez, Nuñez, Duarte, Cáceres, Bazán, Gaona, Arévalo
Corinthians team news
Corinthians also don't have injury worries ahead of their Copa Sudamericana group game. They have only managed one win in the group stage so far and the team will need to win this game to keep their hopes alive.
Corinthians predicted XI: Carlos Miguel, Caca, Felix Torres, Fagner, Hugo Farias, Rodrigo Garro, Raniele, Breno Bidon, Wesley, Angel Romero, Gustavo Mosquito.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cássio, Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli
|Defenders:
|Matheuzinho, Félix Torres, Caetano, Diego Palacios, Gustavo Henrique, Matheus Bidu, Fagner, Cacá, Raul Gustavo, Léo Mana, Hugo, João Pedro
|Midfielders:
|Fausto Vera, Maycon, Paulinho, Rodrigo Garro, Raniele, Guilherme Biro, Breno Bidon, Matheus Araújo, Ruan Oliveira, Ryan, Gabriel Moscardo, Igor Coronado
|Forwards:
|Yuri Alberto, Ángel Romero, Pedro Henrique, Giovane, Gustavo Silva, Pedro Raul, Arthur Sousa, Wesley
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|10/04/24
|Corinthians 4 - 0 Nacional Asunción
|Copa Sudamericana
|12/04/12
|Nacional Asunción 1 - 3 Corinthians
|Copa Libertadores
|08/03/12
|Corinthians 2 - 0 Nacional Asunción
|Copa Libertadores