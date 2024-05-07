Nacional vs Corinthians: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Nacional and Corinthians, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nacional will take on Corinthians in their fourth group game in the Copa Sudamericana at the Chaco Defenders Stadium on Tuesday. Corinthians are third in the standings with four points from their first three group games. Nacional are still winless and only have a point in the bag.

After suffering three defeats in a row, Corinthians are now winless in their last three games and will be confident of defeating Nacional away from home. Nacional's recent form will certainly make the challenge easier, as the hosts have only managed to win one out of their last 14 matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nacional vs Corinthians kick-off time

Date: May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Chaco Defenders Stadium

The match will be played at the Chaco Defenders Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Nacional vs Corinthians online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Nacional team news

Nacional have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial Group F fixture against Corinthians. They are winless in their last few matches and will be desperate to get their best XI on the pitch.

Nacional predicted XI: Anthony Silva, Brian Blasi, Juan Luis Alfaro, Alexis Canete, Leonardo Rivas, Leandro Meza, Gustavo Caballero, Alan Gomez, Juan Alfaro, Ignacio Bailone, Diego Duarte.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Riveros, Galarza Defenders: Ojeda, Meza, Nuñez, Blasi, González, Duarte, Benegas, Benítez Midfielders: Alfaro, Orzuza, Velazco, González, Cáceres, Santacruz Forwards: Caballero, Morel, Gonzalez, Nuñez, Duarte, Cáceres, Bazán, Gaona, Arévalo

Corinthians team news

Corinthians also don't have injury worries ahead of their Copa Sudamericana group game. They have only managed one win in the group stage so far and the team will need to win this game to keep their hopes alive.

Corinthians predicted XI: Carlos Miguel, Caca, Felix Torres, Fagner, Hugo Farias, Rodrigo Garro, Raniele, Breno Bidon, Wesley, Angel Romero, Gustavo Mosquito.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cássio, Carlos Miguel, Matheus Donelli Defenders: Matheuzinho, Félix Torres, Caetano, Diego Palacios, Gustavo Henrique, Matheus Bidu, Fagner, Cacá, Raul Gustavo, Léo Mana, Hugo, João Pedro Midfielders: Fausto Vera, Maycon, Paulinho, Rodrigo Garro, Raniele, Guilherme Biro, Breno Bidon, Matheus Araújo, Ruan Oliveira, Ryan, Gabriel Moscardo, Igor Coronado Forwards: Yuri Alberto, Ángel Romero, Pedro Henrique, Giovane, Gustavo Silva, Pedro Raul, Arthur Sousa, Wesley

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/04/24 Corinthians 4 - 0 Nacional Asunción Copa Sudamericana 12/04/12 Nacional Asunción 1 - 3 Corinthians Copa Libertadores 08/03/12 Corinthians 2 - 0 Nacional Asunción Copa Libertadores

Useful links