How to watch today's Morocco vs Central African Rep. AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFCON Qualification match between Morocco and Central African Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Morocco will aim to maintain their perfect record in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualification when Walid Regragui's side take on Central African Rep. at Stade d'Honneur on Saturday.

Although the Atlas Lions have already qualified for the final tournament as host nation, they can still qualify on merit and have so far registered wins against Gabon and Lesotho.

Central African Rep. started their qualification campaign with a 3-1 win over Lesotho but suffered a 2-0 loss to Gabon in their previous match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Morocco vs Central African Rep. online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the AFCON Qualification match between Morocco and Central African Republic will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Morocco vs Central African Rep. kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Stade d'Honneur

The AFCON Qualification match between Morocco and Central African Republic will be played at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda, Morocco.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Morocco team news

Noussair Mazraoui will miss Morocco's upcoming games as it is perturbed that the Manchester United full-back will undergo a heart procedure after experiencing palpitations.

Brahim Diaz and Hakim Ziyech also miss out through injuries.

Meanwhile, Rennes defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal has earned his first international call-up.

Morocco possible XI: Bounou; Abkar, Aznou, Aguerd, Boudlal; El Khannouss, Amrabat, Saibari, Ounahi, Ezzalzouli, En-Nesyri.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Munir, Chihab Defenders: Hakimi, Aguerd, Chibi, Abqar, Aznou, Ait Boudlal, Harkass, Belammari Midfielders: Amrabat, Ounahi, El Khannous, Saibari, Targhalline, Belahyane Forwards: En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Ez Abde, Adli, Rahimi, Akhomach, Ben Seghir, Sahraoui

Central African Rep. team news

Louis Mafouta remains Les Fauves' main threat in attack, with the support of CSKA Sofia forward Goduine Koyalipou.

Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia will marshal the midfield, while Hugo Gambor and Sadlock Ndobe man the backline.

Central African Rep. possible XI: Youfeigane; Yangao, Gambor, Ndobe, Tatolna; Baboula, Solet, Kondogbia, Namnganda; Koyalipou; Mafouta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lembet, Youfeigane, Bimako Defenders: Ndobe, Yangao, Niamathe, Yambere, Mboumbouni, Tatolna, Gambor Midfielders: Toropite, Kondogbia, Baboula, Pirioua, Solet, Urie, Koyalipou, Mabekondiasson Forwards: Mafouta, Namnganda, Ngoma, Godame, Dangabo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Morocco and Central African Republic across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 17, 2020 Central African Rep. 0-2 Morocco AFCON Qualification November 13, 2020 Morocco 4-1 Central African Rep. AFCON Qualification October 9, 2014 Morocco 4-0 Central African Rep. International Frienlies September 4, 2011 Central African Rep. 0-0 Morocco AFCON Qualification September 5, 2010 Morocco 0-0 Central African Rep. AFCON Qualification

