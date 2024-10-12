How to watch today's Morocco vs Central African Rep. AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Morocco will aim to maintain their perfect record in Group B of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualification when Walid Regragui's side take on Central African Rep. at Stade d'Honneur on Saturday.
Although the Atlas Lions have already qualified for the final tournament as host nation, they can still qualify on merit and have so far registered wins against Gabon and Lesotho.
Central African Rep. started their qualification campaign with a 3-1 win over Lesotho but suffered a 2-0 loss to Gabon in their previous match.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Morocco vs Central African Rep. online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the AFCON Qualification match between Morocco and Central African Republic will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.
Morocco vs Central African Rep. kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm PT / 3 pm ET
|Venue:
|Stade d'Honneur
The AFCON Qualification match between Morocco and Central African Republic will be played at Stade d'Honneur in Oujda, Morocco.
It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 12, in the US.
Team news & squads
Morocco team news
Noussair Mazraoui will miss Morocco's upcoming games as it is perturbed that the Manchester United full-back will undergo a heart procedure after experiencing palpitations.
Brahim Diaz and Hakim Ziyech also miss out through injuries.
Meanwhile, Rennes defender Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal has earned his first international call-up.
Morocco possible XI: Bounou; Abkar, Aznou, Aguerd, Boudlal; El Khannouss, Amrabat, Saibari, Ounahi, Ezzalzouli, En-Nesyri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Bono, Munir, Chihab
|Defenders:
|Hakimi, Aguerd, Chibi, Abqar, Aznou, Ait Boudlal, Harkass, Belammari
|Midfielders:
|Amrabat, Ounahi, El Khannous, Saibari, Targhalline, Belahyane
|Forwards:
|En-Nesyri, El Kaabi, Ez Abde, Adli, Rahimi, Akhomach, Ben Seghir, Sahraoui
Central African Rep. team news
Louis Mafouta remains Les Fauves' main threat in attack, with the support of CSKA Sofia forward Goduine Koyalipou.
Marseille's Geoffrey Kondogbia will marshal the midfield, while Hugo Gambor and Sadlock Ndobe man the backline.
Central African Rep. possible XI: Youfeigane; Yangao, Gambor, Ndobe, Tatolna; Baboula, Solet, Kondogbia, Namnganda; Koyalipou; Mafouta.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lembet, Youfeigane, Bimako
|Defenders:
|Ndobe, Yangao, Niamathe, Yambere, Mboumbouni, Tatolna, Gambor
|Midfielders:
|Toropite, Kondogbia, Baboula, Pirioua, Solet, Urie, Koyalipou, Mabekondiasson
|Forwards:
|Mafouta, Namnganda, Ngoma, Godame, Dangabo
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Morocco and Central African Republic across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 17, 2020
|Central African Rep. 0-2 Morocco
|AFCON Qualification
|November 13, 2020
|Morocco 4-1 Central African Rep.
|AFCON Qualification
|October 9, 2014
|Morocco 4-0 Central African Rep.
|International Frienlies
|September 4, 2011
|Central African Rep. 0-0 Morocco
|AFCON Qualification
|September 5, 2010
|Morocco 0-0 Central African Rep.
|AFCON Qualification