How to watch today's Monza vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will seek to bounce back from a mid-week European defeat when they take on Monza at the U-Power Stadium in Serie A on Sunday.

Ivan Juric's side lost 1-0 against Elfsborg in the Europa League on Thursday, but will be looking to register their third straight league win.

Meanwhile, bottom-placed Monza are yet to find their first win this season following last weekend's 2-0 loss at Napoli.

How to watch Monza vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Monza and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Monza vs Roma kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: U-Power Stadium

The Serie A match between Monza and Roma will be played at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, October 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Monza boss Alessandro Nesta will be without injury absentees Roberto Gagliardini, Andrea Petagna, Stefano Sensi, Patrick Ciurria and goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

On the other hand, Dany Mota is reportedly available for selection after recovering from a muscular issue. However, Daniel Madini, Gianluca Caprari and Milan Djuric will be vying for starts in the final third.

Monza possible XI: Turati; Izzo, Mari, Carboni; Pereira, Bondo, Pessina, Kyriakopoulos; Maldini, Caprari; Djuric.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pizzignacco, Turati, Mazza Defenders: Izzo, Caldirola, Pereira, Birindelli, Mari, D'Ambrosio, Carboni Midfielders: Valoti, Pessina, Bondo, Bianco, Kyriakopoulos Forwards: Caprari, Djuric, Maldini, Diaw, Forson, Maric, Mota, Vignato

Roma team news

Juric would make some changes after the European game in the mid-week, as the likes of Paulo Dybala and Artem Dovbyk could get the nod ahead of Matias Soule and Eldor Shomurodov.

After featuring as an unused substitute against Elfsborg, defender Gianluca Mancini is likely to start after coming good from a thigh problem.

Among the injured, Enzo Le Fee and Alexis Saelemaekers remain ruled out through injuries.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Cristante, Kone, El Shaarawy; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Zalewski, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Monza and Roma across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 2, 2024 Monza 1-4 Roma Serie A October 22, 2023 Roma 1-0 Monza Serie A May 3, 2023 Monza 1-1 Roma Serie A August 30, 2022 Roma 3-0 Monza Serie A

