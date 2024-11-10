How to watch today's Monza vs Lazio Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Monza and Lazio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lazio can extend their winning streak to six games in all competitions when they face off against Monza in Sunday's Serie A tie at the U-Power Stadium.

Having defeated Genoa, Como and Cagliari in their last three league outings, Le Aquile picked up a 2-1 win over Porto in the Europa League; while Monza dropped points for the 10th time this season after 11 league games as they suffered a 1-0 loss against AC Milan last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monza vs Lazio online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Monza and Lazio will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).

Monza vs Lazio kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: U-Power Stadium

The Serie A match between Monza and Lazio will be played at the U-Power Stadium in Monza, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, November 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monza team news

Milan Djuric will lead the line, supported by Daniel Maldini and Dany Mota, while Gianluca Caprari and Samuele Vignato should be available as options from the bench.

Among the injured, Alessio Cragno, Omari Forson, Stefano Sensi and Roberto Gagliardini are all ruled out, and Andrea Petagna is a doubt.

Monza possible XI: Turati; Izzo, Mari, Carboni; Pereira, Pessina, Bondo, Kyriakopoulos; Mota, Maldini; Djuric.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pizzignacco, Turati, Mazza Defenders: Izzo, Caldirola, Pereira, Birindelli, Mari, D'Ambrosio, Carboni Midfielders: Maldini, Valoti, Pessina, Bondo, Bianco, Kyriakopoulos Forwards: Caprari, Djuric, Diaw, Maric, Petagna, Mota, Vignato, Ciurria

Lazio team news

Tijjani Noslin is back from a European ban, while Manuel Lazzaari is set to return after recovering from injury.

So Lazio boss Marco Baroni will only miss Patric and Gaetano Castrovilli on account of a knock and a knee injury, respectively.

Boulaye Dia is in line for a recall to the XI, just behind centre-forward Taty Castellanos.

Lazio possible XI: Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Romagnoli, Tavares; Rovella, Guendouzi; Isaksen, Dia, Zaccagni; Castellanos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Provedel, Mandas, Furlanetto, Renzetti Defenders: Gigot, Pellegrini, Romagnoli, Hysaj, Tavares, Gila, Marusic Midfielders: Vecino, Rovella, Dele-Bashiru, Guendouzi, Zaccagni, Basic, Anderson, Lazzari, Akpa Akpro Forwards: Pedro, Castellanos, Nolin, Isaksen, Dia, Tchaouna

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Monza and Lazio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 4, 2024 Monza 2-2 Lazio Serie A September 23, 2023 Lazio 1-1 Monza Serie A April 2, 2023 Monza 0-2 Lazio Serie A November 10, 2022 Lazio 1-0 Monza Serie A August 23, 2006 Monza 1-1 (2-3 pen.) Lazio Coppa Italia

