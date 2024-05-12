This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX
Estadio BBVA
Monterrey vs Tigres: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres UANL will take on Monterrey in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final at BBVA Stadium on Sunday night.

Monterrey beat Tigres 2-1 in the first leg, courtesy of goals from Sergio Canales and Maximiliano Meza. Diego Lainez scored for the then visitors but it wasn't enough to secure a first leg advantage. Tigres will be hoping they can turn their fortunes around at home in the second leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Monterrey vs Tigres kick-off time

Date:May 12, 2024
Kick-off time:11.10 pm ET
Venue:BBVA Stadium

The Liga MX game between Tigres UANL and Monterrey will take place at BBVA Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET

How to watch Monterrey vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX encounter between Tigres and Monterrey will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US.

Viewers can also tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates throughout the clash.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres will be glad that they have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their second-leg clash against Monterrey.

They scored nine goals in their last two league games before the first leg and will need that scoring prowess to overturn the deficit in this fixture.

Tigres UANL possible XI: Guzman; Garza, Purata, Samir, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Lainez, Brunetta, Córdova, Ibanez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Guzman, Rodriguez, Ortega
Defenders:Caetano, Purata, Reyes, Pizarro, Tercero, Ordonez, Angulo, Garza
Midfielders:Carioca, Pizzuto, Gorriaran, Vigon, Brunetta, Cordova, Flores, Fierro, Herrera, Lainez, Quinones
Forwards:Ibanez, Gignac

Monterrey team news

Right-back Erick Aguirre is likely to miss the second leg as well due to a thigh injury.

Sergio Canales remains the player to watch out for in the final third. He scored seven goals in the regular season and also managed to find the net in the first leg.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Arteaga, Moreno; Leone, Canales, Rodriguez, Gallardo; Cortizo, Vazquez, Meza.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
Defenders:Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, Parra, Medina, Gutierrez
Midfielders:Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo
Forwards:Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14/04/24Monterrey 3-3 Tigres UANLLiga MX
14/10/23Monterrey 1-2 Tigres UANLClub Friendlies
24/09/23Tigres UANL 3-0 MonterreyLiga MX
09/08/23Tigres UANL 0-1 MonterreyLeagues Cup
21/05/23Monterrey 0-1 Tigres UANLLiga MX

Useful links

