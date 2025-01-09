How to watch today's Monterrey vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Riding on last weekend's 7-0 win over Mazatlan, Monterrey will face Pumas UNAM in Thursday's Liga MX Femenil encounter at Estadio BBVA.

On the other hand, Pumas began their Torneo Clausura 2025 campaign with a 2-0 victory against Atletico San Luis last Saturday.

How to watch Monterrey Femenil vs Pumas UNAM Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Pumas UNAM will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey Femenil vs Pumas UNAM Femenil kick-off time

The Liga MX Femenil match between Monterrey and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Thursday, January 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey Femenil team news

Katty Martinez bagged a brace, while Rebecca Bernal, Ana Lucia Martinez, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Daniela Monroy and Christina Burkenroad were the other scorers in the Mazatlan win.

Monterrey manager Amelia Valverde could make changes here, among which Burkenroad is likely to be handed a start ahead of new signing Alice Soto.

Pumas UNAM Femenil team news

Midfielder Alejandra Guerrero and Portuguese forward Stephanie Ribeiro were among the goals against San Luis.

Pumas manager Marcelo Frigerio could be tempted to name an unchanged lineup from the previous game.

