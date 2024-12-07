How to watch today's Monterrey vs San Luis Liga MX Apertura semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Luis will carry a first-leg 2-1 win over Monterrey into the deciding Liga MX Apertura semi-final on Saturday.

The second leg fixture at Estadio BBVA will resolve so as to who will then face either Cruz Azul or Club America in the double-legged final showdown games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura semi-final second-leg game between Monterrey and San Luis will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey vs San Luis kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX Apertura semi-final second-leg game between Monterrey and San Luis will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Sergio Canales and Lucas Ocampos should feature in support of centre-forward German Berterame once again.

Luis Cardenas will continue to deputise for Esteban Andrada in goal, while midfielder Jordi Cortizo remains sidelined due to an Achilles strain.

San Luis team news

Although goalkeeper Andres Sanchez was denied a fourth straight clean sheet, he will remain a key figure for San Luis.

Sebastien Salles-Lamonge was back in action last time out and will lead the line of attack alongside Vitinho and Leo Bonatini.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links