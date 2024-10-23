How to watch today's Monterrey vs Pumas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Pumas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey would look to stay clear of Pumas in Liga MX top-five when the two sides meet at Estadio BBVA on Wednesday.

Although both sides enter the tie on the back of wins, Rayados have not been consistent with their results of late. Martin Demichelis' men picked up their first win in four games when they pipped Tigres 4-2 at the weekend.

The visitors trail Monterrey by just a point, as Gustavo Lema's side have managed to register four wins in their last five games, last beating Atletico San Luis 3-0 at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Pumas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Pumas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Univision and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Monterrey vs Pumas kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Pumas will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Wednesday, October 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Some changes can be expected after Saturday's Tigres win, with Brandon Vazquez in line to start ahead of German Berterame in attack.

The likes of Victor Andres Guzman, Sebastian Vegas, Jordi Cortizo and Jesus Manuel Corona will also eye recalls to the XI.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada, Aguirre, Guzman, Vegas, Arteaga; Fimbres, Rodriguez; Cortizo, Canales, Corona; Vazquez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos

Pumas team news

Contrary, it is likely that Lema would keep his first XI unchanged to a certain extent, with the same back three of Nathan Silva, Lisandro Magallan and Ruben Duarte.

Pablo Bennevendo should continue on the right side, but Jorge Ruvalcaba is likely to be deployed on the opposite flank, while Guillermo Martinez Ayala may be joined by Ignacio Pussetto up front.

Midfielder Leonardo Suarez remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Cesar Huerta will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Pumas possible XI: Gonzalez; Silva, Magallan, Duarte; Bennevendo, Quispe, Caicedo, Ergas, Ruvalcaba; Martinez, Pussetto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alcala, Gonzalez Defenders: Bennevendo, Magallan, Galindo, Duarte, Silva, Monroy, J. Rivas, Ergas Midfielders: Lopez, Caicedo, U. Rivas, Ruvalcaba, Trigos, Rodriguez, Quispe Forwards: Martinez, Avila, Pussetto, Flunes Mori

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monterrey and Pumas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 3, 2024 Monterrey 1-1 (0-3 pen.) Pumas Leagues Cup March 3, 2024 Monterrey 3-0 Pumas Liga MX October 22, 2023 Pumas 0-1 Monterrey Liga MX April 29, 2023 Monterrey 4-1 Pumas Liga MX July 31, 2022 Pumas 1-1 Monterrey Liga MX

Useful links