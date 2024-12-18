+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Monaco vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ligue 1MonacoParis Saint-GermainMonaco vs Paris Saint-Germain

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from defeating Lyon over the weekend, Ligue 1 leaders PSG will take on Monaco at Stade Louis II on Wednesday.

With the two sides to compete in the French Super Cup that will be staged in Qatar during matchday 16 in January, the particular fixture has been brought forward by a couple of weeks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monaco vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Monaco and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Monaco vs PSG kick-off time

The Ligue 1 match between Monaco and PSG will be played at Stade Louis II in Monaco, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, December 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

Monaco team news

Brazilian defender Vanderson is back from his suspension, but Jordan Teze will face a one-match ban here after accumulation of yellow cards.

Folarin Balogun emerges as a major doubt due to a shoulder injury, as Breel Embolo is likely to lead the line against PSG.

Goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki, Denis Zakaria and Krepin Diatta are also unlikely to be available for selection.

PSG team news

Desire Doue could be handed another start in the final third following a good show in the Lyon win - with an assist and winning his side a penalty.

Enrique is likely to bring Marquinhos back in, in place of Lucas Beraldo, but Randal Kolo Muani could be left out given his possible January transfer.

Meanwhile, Lucas Hernandez and Senny Mayulu are also in contention after recently recovering from their injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

