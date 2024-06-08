Minnesota United vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Minnesota United and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United can climb to second on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference table when they face FC Dallas at Allianz Field on Saturday.

The Loons will be looking to book back-to-back wins following last weekend's 3-1 result against Sporting Kansas City, while Dallas come off losses against LA Galaxy and Los Angeles in their recent outings.

Minnesota United vs FC Dallas kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

The MLS match between Minnesota United and FC Dallas will be played at Allianz Field in St Paul, Minnesota, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 8, in the United States (US).

How to watch Minnesota United vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Minnesota United and FC Dallas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Minnesota United and FC Dallas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Franco Fragapane and Hugo Bacharach are unlikely to be available for selection due to knocks.

Besides, Dayne St. Clair (Canada), Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico), Joseph Rosales, Kervin Arriaga (both Honduras), Teemu Pukki, Robin Lod (both Finland) and Carlos Harvey (Panama) are on international duty.

Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Eriksson, Boxall, Tapias; Taylor, Trapp, Dotson, Padelford; Hlongwane, Adebayo-Smith, Jeong

Position Players Goalkeepers: Irwin Defenders: Padelford, Tapias, Boxall, Duggan, Taylor, Eriksson Midfielders: Trapp, Bran, Dotson, Clark, Nyeman Forwards: Jeong, Hlongwane, Weah, Adebayo-Smith, Samuel Shashoua

FC Dallas team news

Midfielder Paxton Pomykal is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, while Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus are nursing their own injuries.

Defender Nkosi Tafari is back from his ban and should move straight into the XI.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Arriola, Ferreira; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maurer, Paes Defenders: Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korca, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris Midfielders: Delgado, Arriola, Lletget, Sainte, Illarramendi, Fraser, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali Forwards: Musa, Ferreira, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Minnesota United and FC Dallas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 30, 2023 Minnesota United 0-0 Dallas MLS February 25, 2023 Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United MLS October 17, 2022 Dallas 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Minnesota United MLS September 3, 2022 Minnesota United 0-3 Dallas MLS May 22, 2022 Dallas 1-2 Minnesota United MLS

