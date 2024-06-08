Minnesota United vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Minnesota United can climb to second on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference table when they face FC Dallas at Allianz Field on Saturday.
The Loons will be looking to book back-to-back wins following last weekend's 3-1 result against Sporting Kansas City, while Dallas come off losses against LA Galaxy and Los Angeles in their recent outings.
Minnesota United vs FC Dallas kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Allianz Field
The MLS match between Minnesota United and FC Dallas will be played at Allianz Field in St Paul, Minnesota, USA.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 8, in the United States (US).
How to watch Minnesota United vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Minnesota United and FC Dallas will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
Minnesota United team news
Franco Fragapane and Hugo Bacharach are unlikely to be available for selection due to knocks.
Besides, Dayne St. Clair (Canada), Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico), Joseph Rosales, Kervin Arriaga (both Honduras), Teemu Pukki, Robin Lod (both Finland) and Carlos Harvey (Panama) are on international duty.
Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Eriksson, Boxall, Tapias; Taylor, Trapp, Dotson, Padelford; Hlongwane, Adebayo-Smith, Jeong
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Irwin
|Defenders:
|Padelford, Tapias, Boxall, Duggan, Taylor, Eriksson
|Midfielders:
|Trapp, Bran, Dotson, Clark, Nyeman
|Forwards:
|Jeong, Hlongwane, Weah, Adebayo-Smith, Samuel Shashoua
FC Dallas team news
Midfielder Paxton Pomykal is set to miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery, while Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus are nursing their own injuries.
Defender Nkosi Tafari is back from his ban and should move straight into the XI.
FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Arriola, Ferreira; Musa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maurer, Paes
|Defenders:
|Gonzalez, Farfan, Parker, Tafari, Twumasi, Korca, Ibeagha, Junqua, Norris
|Midfielders:
|Delgado, Arriola, Lletget, Sainte, Illarramendi, Fraser, Urzua, Pondeca, Kamungo, Sali
|Forwards:
|Musa, Ferreira, Sealy, Ntsabeleng, Farrington, Endeley, Ansah, Henry-Scott, Scott
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Minnesota United and FC Dallas across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 30, 2023
|Minnesota United 0-0 Dallas
|MLS
|February 25, 2023
|Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
|MLS
|October 17, 2022
|Dallas 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Minnesota United
|MLS
|September 3, 2022
|Minnesota United 0-3 Dallas
|MLS
|May 22, 2022
|Dallas 1-2 Minnesota United
|MLS