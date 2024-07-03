Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Minnesota United will take on Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS at the Allianz Field on Wednesday.
These two teams are separated by a point, with the hosts in seventh place and the visitors close behind in eighth in the standings. Vancouver will fancy their chances for this game, following their thrilling 4-3 win over St Louis City in their most recent outing.
Minnesota's form has been woeful. They have lost four games in a row and will be desperate to bring that run to an end.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time
|Date:
|July 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Allianz Field
The match will be played at the Allianz Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Minnesota United team news
The Loons are missing Teemu Pukki and Franco Fragapane due to leg injuries. Hugo Bacharach is recovering from a knee injury, and Hassani Dotson is set to return from suspension.
Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will be unavailable for the Loons as they are away on international duty with Canada. Carlos Harvey and Alejandro Bran are on international duty with Panama and Costa Rica, respectively.
Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Valentin, Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Lod, Trapp, Rosales; Hlongwane, Sang-bin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Irwin
|Defenders:
|Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach
|Midfielders:
|Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Trapp, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores
|Forwards:
|Weah, Dodson, Caldeira
Vancouver Whitecaps team news
Damir Kreilach and Sam Adekugbe were sidelined for the previous Whitecaps match due to calf injuries and their situation has not changed.
The Caps will have Alessandro Schopf available for selection after the Austrian served his one-match suspension against St. Louis.
Andres Cubas and Ali Ahmed are with their national teams and will be unavailable for selection.
Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Schopf, Vite, Martins; Gauld, White, Picault.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor
|Defenders:
|Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Brown
|Midfielders:
|Schopf, Berhalter, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite
|Forwards:
|Picault, White, Becher, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/05/23
|Vancouver Whitecaps 3 - 2 Minnesota United
|MLS
|26/03/23
|Minnesota United 1 - 1 Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS
|18/02/23
|Minnesota United 0 - 2 Vancouver Whitecaps
|Friendly
|10/10/22
|Minnesota United 2 - 0 Vancouver Whitecaps
|MLS
|09/07/22
|Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 3 Minnesota United
|MLS