Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United will take on Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS at the Allianz Field on Wednesday.

These two teams are separated by a point, with the hosts in seventh place and the visitors close behind in eighth in the standings. Vancouver will fancy their chances for this game, following their thrilling 4-3 win over St Louis City in their most recent outing.

Minnesota's form has been woeful. They have lost four games in a row and will be desperate to bring that run to an end.

Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Allianz Field

The match will be played at the Allianz Field on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

The Loons are missing Teemu Pukki and Franco Fragapane due to leg injuries. Hugo Bacharach is recovering from a knee injury, and Hassani Dotson is set to return from suspension.

Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will be unavailable for the Loons as they are away on international duty with Canada. Carlos Harvey and Alejandro Bran are on international duty with Panama and Costa Rica, respectively.

Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Valentin, Taylor, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Lod, Trapp, Rosales; Hlongwane, Sang-bin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Irwin Defenders: Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach Midfielders: Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Trapp, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores Forwards: Weah, Dodson, Caldeira

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Damir Kreilach and Sam Adekugbe were sidelined for the previous Whitecaps match due to calf injuries and their situation has not changed.

The Caps will have Alessandro Schopf available for selection after the Austrian served his one-match suspension against St. Louis.

Andres Cubas and Ali Ahmed are with their national teams and will be unavailable for selection.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Schopf, Vite, Martins; Gauld, White, Picault.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Brown Midfielders: Schopf, Berhalter, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Becher, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/05/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 3 - 2 Minnesota United MLS 26/03/23 Minnesota United 1 - 1 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 18/02/23 Minnesota United 0 - 2 Vancouver Whitecaps Friendly 10/10/22 Minnesota United 2 - 0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS 09/07/22 Vancouver Whitecaps 1 - 3 Minnesota United MLS

