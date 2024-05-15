Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Minnesota United and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

High-flying Minnesota United will look to record a fourth straight victory when they take on Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Wednesday night.

The hosts continued their surge to the top of the Western Conference standings this weekend, as they held their own to edge out a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The visitors, who are level on points with Minnesota but have played two more games, put on a resilient performance on Sunday as they rallied from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Allianz Field

The MLS match between Minnesota United and LA Galaxy will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between Atlanta United and Minnesota United will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

Viewers can watch match highlights on MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Match Highlights page.

For live updates, you can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Minnesota United will be without the services of duo Hassani Dotson and goalkeeper Clint Irwin, both of whom have been ruled out with knee injuries.

They are joined in the club's treatment room by Spanish defender Hugo Bacharach, who has missed seven straight games after picking up a serious knee issue in April.

Jordan Adebayo-Smith will also miss Wednesday's game as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury sustained on April 14 against the Houston Dynamo.

Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Taylor, Arriaga, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Lod, Trapp, Rosales; Jeong, Oluwaseyi

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Irwin Defenders: Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach Midfielders: Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Dotson, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores Forwards: Pukki, Weah, Oluwaseyi, Dodson, Caldeira

LA Galaxy team news

Los Angeles Galaxy have no fresh injury or suspension concerns ahead of this clash, giving head coach Greg Vanney the luxury of a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Riqui Puig was the star of the show against Real Salt Lake at the weekend as the Spaniard, who has seven goal involvements this season, could partner Gaston Brugman and Marky Delgado in the middle of the park.

Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Delgado, Puig, Brugman; Paintsil, Berry, Pec

Position Players Goalkeepers: Micovic, McCarthy, Scott Defenders: Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas Midfielders: Brugman, Cerrillo, Puig, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/23 Minnesota United 5-2 LA Galaxy MLS 21/09/23 LA Galaxy 4-3 Minnesota United MLS 30/06/22 LA Galaxy 2-3 Minnesota United MLS 19/05/22 Minnesota United 1-1 LA Galaxy MLS 08/11/21 LA Galaxy 3-3 Minnesota United MLS

