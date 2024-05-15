Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

High-flying Minnesota United will look to record a fourth straight victory when they take on Los Angeles Galaxy in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Wednesday night.
The hosts continued their surge to the top of the Western Conference standings this weekend, as they held their own to edge out a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The visitors, who are level on points with Minnesota but have played two more games, put on a resilient performance on Sunday as they rallied from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake at the Dignity Health Sports Park.
Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Allianz Field
The MLS match between Minnesota United and LA Galaxy will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in the United States (US).
How to watch Minnesota United vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
The MLS encounter between Atlanta United and Minnesota United will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.
Viewers can watch match highlights on MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Match Highlights page.
Team news & squads
Minnesota United team news
Minnesota United will be without the services of duo Hassani Dotson and goalkeeper Clint Irwin, both of whom have been ruled out with knee injuries.
They are joined in the club's treatment room by Spanish defender Hugo Bacharach, who has missed seven straight games after picking up a serious knee issue in April.
Jordan Adebayo-Smith will also miss Wednesday's game as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury sustained on April 14 against the Houston Dynamo.
Minnesota United possible XI: St. Clair; Taylor, Arriaga, Boxall, Tapias, Padelford; Lod, Trapp, Rosales; Jeong, Oluwaseyi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Irwin
|Defenders:
|Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach
|Midfielders:
|Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Dotson, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores
|Forwards:
|Pukki, Weah, Oluwaseyi, Dodson, Caldeira
LA Galaxy team news
Los Angeles Galaxy have no fresh injury or suspension concerns ahead of this clash, giving head coach Greg Vanney the luxury of a full-strength squad at his disposal.
Riqui Puig was the star of the show against Real Salt Lake at the weekend as the Spaniard, who has seven goal involvements this season, could partner Gaston Brugman and Marky Delgado in the middle of the park.
Los Angeles Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Yoshida, Neal, Aude; Delgado, Puig, Brugman; Paintsil, Berry, Pec
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Micovic, McCarthy, Scott
|Defenders:
|Yoshida, Ferkranus, Caceres, Zavaleta, Aude, Nelson, Yamane, Cuevas
|Midfielders:
|Brugman, Cerrillo, Puig, Delgado, Aguirre, Vivi, Perez, Lepley
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/10/23
|Minnesota United 5-2 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|21/09/23
|LA Galaxy 4-3 Minnesota United
|MLS
|30/06/22
|LA Galaxy 2-3 Minnesota United
|MLS
|19/05/22
|Minnesota United 1-1 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|08/11/21
|LA Galaxy 3-3 Minnesota United
|MLS