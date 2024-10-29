How to watch today's Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Timberwolves vs Mavericks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Dallas Mavericks (2-1) continue their road stretch with a challenging matchup against another Western Conference powerhouse, facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) at the Target Center on Tuesday night.

The visitors started their season strong, clinching a decisive 120-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs at home. However, in their next outing, Dallas fell to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, 114-102.

Coach Chris Finch is back leading the hosts for his fifth season, aiming to build upon their Western Conference Finals run from last year. The T-Wolves are off to a respectable start at 2-1. After a hard-fought road loss to the Lakers in their opener (110-103), they rebounded with wins over the Sacramento Kings (117-115) and Toronto Raptors (112-101).

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Tuesday, October 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

National TV : TNT

: Local TV channel: KFAA, TSN

Streaming service: MAX

How to listen to Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks play-by-play commentary on radio

Minnesota Timberwolves team news & key performers

Anthony Edwards is averaging 27.7 points and 6.3 rebounds, with Julius Randle adding 24.3 points and 4.3 assists. Naz Reid rounds out the double-digit scorers, and Donte DiVincenzo has contributed with 2 rebounds per game.

Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

Luka Doncic is posting an impressive 27.7 points along with 6.7 assists per game, while Kyrie Irving contributes 20 points and 3.7 rebounds. Klay Thompson also hits double figures in scoring, and Dereck Lively II is leading on the boards with 8.7 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 05/31/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 103-124 Dallas Mavericks NBA 05/29/24 Dallas Mavericks 100-105 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 05/27/24 Dallas Mavericks 116-107 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 05/25/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 108-109 Dallas Mavericks NBA 05/23/24 Minnesota Timberwolves 105-108 Dallas Mavericks NBA

