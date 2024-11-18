How to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Bucks vs Rockets NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Houston Rockets (9-4) head to the Milwaukee Bucks' (4-9) home turf at Fiserv Forum on Monday for an East vs West NBA showdown. The game is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Rockets have been on an incredible roll, winning seven of their last eight matchups. Riding high on a five-game winning streak, they come into this contest fresh off a dominant 143-107 road victory over the Chicago Bulls last night.

In contrast, the Bucks are struggling to find their rhythm, with just four wins in their first 13 games this season. They’ll be eager to turn things around after narrowly losing 115-114 to the Charlotte Hornets in a heartbreaker on Saturday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date Monday, November 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channels: SCHN, FDSN WI

SCHN, FDSN WI Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Milwaukee Bucks team news & key performers

The hosts endured a heart-breaking loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. LaMelo Ball led the charge for Charlotte, scoring 19 of his 26 points in the second half. Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo notching his first triple-double of the season—posting 22 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists—he couldn't convert the game-winner at the buzzer.

The Bucks shot an impressive 51% from the floor, including a solid 41.7% (15-for-36) from beyond the arc. However, they were outworked on the boards, being outrebounded 53-40 and conceding 16 offensive rebounds. Adding to their woes, the Hornets capitalized at the free-throw line, attempting 10 more foul shots than Milwaukee.

Houston Rockets team news & key performers

On the other hand, the visitors delivered a commanding 21-point victory over the LA Clippers in Friday's NBA Cup Group Play, thanks to a season-best performance from Jabari Smith Jr., who dropped 28 points on an efficient 11-of-17 shooting.

In their most recent triumph against the Chicago Bulls, Fred VanVleet took center stage, finishing with 28 points, seven boards, and seven assists. Alperen Sengun recorded a stellar triple-double, contributing 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists, while Jalen Green added a solid 18 points, shooting 6-of-9 from the field.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 07/01/24 Houston Rockets 112-108 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 18/12/23 Milwaukee Bucks 128-119 Houston Rockets NBA 12/12/22 Houston Rockets 97-92 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 23/10/22 Milwaukee Bucks 125-105 Houston Rockets NBA 23/12/21 Milwaukee Bucks 126-106 Houston Rockets NBA

