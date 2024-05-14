Millonarios vs Palestino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Millonarios and Palestino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Millonarios will take on Palestino in the Copa Libertadores at the El Campin Stadium on Tuesday.

Palestino are second in the standings behind leaders Bolivar. They have six points from their first four games. Millonarios are winless and stuck at the bottom of the standings. They will be hoping to get their first win at home in this upcoming fixture.

Millonarios vs Palestino kick-off time

Date: May 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: El Campin Stadium

The match will be played at the El Campin Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Millonarios vs Palestino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Millonarios team news

Daniel Ruiz, Juan Carvajal and Emerson Rodriguez will be the key players for Millonarios as they chase their first win of the group stage against Palestino on Tuesday.

They have no fresh injuries to deal with ahead of the clash.

Millonarios possible XI: Montero; Navarro, Vanegas, Vargas, Quinones; Pereira, Vega; Rodriguez, Ruiz, Castro; Carvajal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montero, Novoa, Romero Defenders: Llinas, Vargas, Arias, Vanegas, Moreno, Bertel, Banguero, Asprilla, Alfonzo, Navarro, Rosales Midfielders: Vasquez, Giraldo, Vega, Arevalo, Pereira, Victoria, Rivera, Catano, Silva Forwards: L. Castro, Giordana, Valencia, Carvajal, Abadia, Brochero, Quinones, B. Castro, Paredes, Largacha, Rodrigues

Palestino team news

Palestino also have reported no fresh injury corners ahead of the contest. However, they will continue to be without Jose Bizama and Nicolas Meza due to ACL injuries. Striker Gonzalo Sosa has also been ruled out with a thigh problem.

Palestino possible XI: Rigamonti; Ferrera, Hurtado, Suarez, Zuniga; Martinez, Cornejo, Abrigo; Carrasco, Marabel, Benitez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rigamonti, Contreras, Fuentes Defenders: Ceza, Suárez, Zúñiga, Véjar, Riquelme, Rojas Midfielders: Linares, Cornejo, Dávila, Martínez, Abrigo, Palacio, Chamorro Forwards: M. Fuentes, Benítez, Araya, Carrasco, Marabel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 26, 2024 Palestino 3-1 Millonarios Copa Libertadores

