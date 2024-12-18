How to watch today's Michigan vs Oklahoma NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Oklahoma NCAAM basketball game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 24 Michigan Wolverines are set to face off on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of the Jumpman Invitational.

The Sooners are flying high this season, arriving in Charlotte with a spotless 10-0 record. They’ve been dominant at home with a 6-0 mark and have also excelled on neutral courts, winning all four contests away from Norman. Their latest triumph came on Saturday, an 80-65 victory over in-state rival Oklahoma State in the first Bedlam Basketball matchup since the Sooners transitioned to the SEC.

The Wolverines enter this Power Five showdown boasting an 8-2 overall record, including a flawless 2-0 start in Big Ten play. However, they stumbled in their most recent outing, an 89-87 loss to Arkansas at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic. Michigan had a chance to snatch the win at the buzzer, but their attempt fell short in a game plagued by turnovers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Oklahoma NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan vs Oklahoma: Date and tip-off time

The Wolverines and the Sooners lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Michigan vs Oklahoma on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolverines and the Sooners live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo (sign up for a FREE trial now)

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

For Michigan, Vladislav Goldin shone in their narrow loss to Arkansas, leading the Wolverines with 17 points and nine rebounds. Danny Wolfe came close to a triple-double, recording 14 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Roddy Gayle Jr. and Will Schetter each contributed 13 points, while Nimari Burnett added 10. The Wolverines shot an impressive 58% from the field and 44% from three-point range but were undone by 17 costly turnovers.

Despite Saturday’s setback, Michigan has adapted well under first-year head coach Will May, compiling a 5-2 record against Power Five opponents while navigating the 51st toughest schedule in the nation.

Oklahoma Sooners team news & key performers

Sam Godwin spearheaded Oklahoma’s win over Oklahoma State with a career-best performance, tallying 20 points and hauling in 14 rebounds. Jeremiah Fears added 17 points, while Kobe Elvis chipped in with 15. The Sooners shot 49% from the floor and limited the Cowboys to just 39% overall and a mere 28% from beyond the arc. Oklahoma also kept its mistakes to a minimum, committing only 12 turnovers while forcing 16 from their rivals.

Under head coach Porter Moser, the Sooners have now opened the season 10-0 for the second year in a row, a feat accomplished just 11 times in the program’s illustrious history. The team is 5-0 against Power Five opponents this season and ranks 46th nationally in scoring offense.