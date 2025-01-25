How to watch today's Michigan vs Michigan State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Michigan State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

No. 21/22 Michigan State women's basketball is set to face off against No. 24/RV Michigan in Ann Arbor this Saturday. For the first time in the history of this rivalry, both programs enter the clash with national rankings, adding another layer of significance to the matchup.

The Spartans, who stumbled with three losses in four games earlier this season, have bounced back in style, stringing together four consecutive victories. Their most recent triumph, an 82-61 drubbing of Penn State, elevated Michigan State’s record to an impressive 16-3 overall and 6-2 in Big Ten play.

Not to be outdone, Michigan is also riding a four-game winning streak. The Wolverines showcased their resilience with a gritty road victory over Minnesota on Jan. 22. They now boast a 14-5 overall record, sitting at 5-3 in Big Ten competition.

In their victory over Penn State, the Spartans lit it up from beyond the arc, draining a season-high 13 three-pointers, equaling their effort against DePaul on Dec. 8, 2024. This marked their best performance from deep in a Big Ten game and their first time hitting double digits in treys during conference action this season. Overall, it was Michigan State’s fourth game of the season with 10 or more triples, a testament to their sharpshooting prowess.

Michigan vs Michigan State: Date and tip-off time

The Wolverines and Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan vs Michigan State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolverines and the Spartans on:

TV Channel: Big Ten Network [Jason Ross, Jr. and Christy Winters Scott are on the call]

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Michigan vs Michigan State play-by-play commentary on radio

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

Michigan enters the matchup with a 14-5 overall record and a 5-3 mark in Big Ten play. The Wolverines have navigated a challenging slate of opponents this season, kicking off their campaign against then-No. 1 South Carolina. Their only other non-conference setback came at the hands of Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Michigan's three conference losses have all been to the league’s heavyweights: USC, UCLA, and Ohio State.

Olivia Olson spearheads Michigan's offense, ranking 13th in the Big Ten with an average of 16.0 points per game. Right behind her is Syla Swords, who contributes 15.8 points per outing, making her the team’s second-leading scorer. Swords also ranks seventh in the conference for three-point accuracy, connecting on 36.4% of her attempts from deep.

As a unit, Michigan boasts the sixth-highest scoring offense in the Big Ten, putting up 80.8 points per game. Additionally, the Wolverines excel from beyond the arc, ranking second in the conference with an average of 7.8 three-pointers made per contest.

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

Michigan State boasts the nation’s 13th-best scoring offense and ranks second in the Big Ten, putting up an impressive 82.5 points per game. The Spartans' success stems from their unselfish play, as they rank 11th nationally in assists per game and second in the conference, averaging 18.8. Like their men’s team, MSU thrives on contributions from across the roster, with the bench chipping in 27.7 points per game—good for 13th in the NCAA.

On an individual level, graduate guard Julia Ayrault has been a standout performer this season, averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, ranking 11th and 14th in the Big Ten, respectively. She has amassed 1,202 career points, placing her 16th in program history. Additionally, Ayrault sits 17th in career rebounds at MSU with 665, just four shy of overtaking Kelli Roehrig (2003-07) for 16th.

She's also closing in on a spot in the record books for career three-pointers, needing four more to tie Taylor Alton (2008-12), who holds 116. Junior forward Grace VanSlooten has been another key contributor, averaging 13.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

In the backcourt, junior guard Theyrn Hallock is delivering 13.2 points and 2.9 assists per game, while graduate guard Jaddan Simmons leads the team with 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per outing. Adding to the defensive intensity, graduate forward Jocelyn Tate averages 2.1 steals per game, with graduate guard Nyla Hampton close behind at 1.9.