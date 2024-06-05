Mexico vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa America-bound sides Mexico and Uruguay are set to square in an international friendly at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Wednesday.
EL Tri kicked off their preparations with a 1-0 win over Bolivia, while Le Celeste were held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica last time out.
Mexico vs Uruguay kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
|Venue:
|Empower Field at Mile High
The international friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, USA.
It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Wednesday, June 5, in the United States (US).
How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the international friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and FOX.
Team news & squads
Mexico team news
Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez should lead the line of attack for El Tri.
Mexico manager Jaime Lozano would revolve his midfield around Edson Alvarez, with Genoa's Johan Vasquez marshaling the backline.
Jesus Gallardo, Hirving Lozano and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa have not left out of the squad.
Mexico possible XI: Malagon; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Chavez, Alvarez, E. Sanchez; Antuna, Gimenez, Vega.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Malagon, Gonzalez, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Montes, J. Sanchez, Arteaga, Vasquez, Reyes, Guzman, Orozco, Garcia, Gonzalez, Pena
|Midfielders:
|Alvarez, Pineda, Antuna, Rodriguez, Romo, Alvarado, Chavez, E. Sanchez, Beltran, Cortizo, Flores, Carillo, Montano
|Forwards:
|Vega, Gimenez, Huerta, Quinones, Martinez
Uruguay team news
Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa has named a squad sans the likes of Ronald Araujo, Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde.
Besides, veteran forward Edinson Cavani announced his retirement from international football. So Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will now have to carry the mantle.
With Jose Maria Gimenez at the heart of defense; Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur would start in midfield.
Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, Caceres, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, C. Araujo; Pellistri, Nunez, B. Rodriguez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rochet, Mele
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Olivera, Caceres, Olaza
|Midfielders:
|Bentancur, Nandez, Ugarte, M. Araujo, C. Araujo
|Forwards:
|Nunez, B. Rodriguez, Pellistri, Torres, L. Rodriguez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mexico and Uruguay across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 2, 2022
|Mexico 0-3 Uruguay
|International Friendly
|September 7, 2018
|Mexico 1-4 Uruguay
|International Friendly
|June 5, 2016
|Mexico 3-1 Uruguay
|Copa America
|July 12, 2011
|Uruguay 1-0 Mexico
|Copa America
|June 22, 2010
|Mexico 0-1 Uruguay
|FIFA World Cup