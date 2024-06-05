Mexico vs Uruguay: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Copa America-bound sides Mexico and Uruguay are set to square in an international friendly at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Wednesday.

EL Tri kicked off their preparations with a 1-0 win over Bolivia, while Le Celeste were held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica last time out.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mexico vs Uruguay kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

The international friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay will be played at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, USA.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Wednesday, June 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez should lead the line of attack for El Tri.

Mexico manager Jaime Lozano would revolve his midfield around Edson Alvarez, with Genoa's Johan Vasquez marshaling the backline.

Jesus Gallardo, Hirving Lozano and goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa have not left out of the squad.

Mexico possible XI: Malagon; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Chavez, Alvarez, E. Sanchez; Antuna, Gimenez, Vega.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Gonzalez, Rangel Defenders: Montes, J. Sanchez, Arteaga, Vasquez, Reyes, Guzman, Orozco, Garcia, Gonzalez, Pena Midfielders: Alvarez, Pineda, Antuna, Rodriguez, Romo, Alvarado, Chavez, E. Sanchez, Beltran, Cortizo, Flores, Carillo, Montano Forwards: Vega, Gimenez, Huerta, Quinones, Martinez

Uruguay team news

Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa has named a squad sans the likes of Ronald Araujo, Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde.

Besides, veteran forward Edinson Cavani announced his retirement from international football. So Liverpool's Darwin Nunez will now have to carry the mantle.

With Jose Maria Gimenez at the heart of defense; Manuel Ugarte and Rodrigo Bentancur would start in midfield.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, Caceres, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Ugarte, C. Araujo; Pellistri, Nunez, B. Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Mele Defenders: Gimenez, Olivera, Caceres, Olaza Midfielders: Bentancur, Nandez, Ugarte, M. Araujo, C. Araujo Forwards: Nunez, B. Rodriguez, Pellistri, Torres, L. Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mexico and Uruguay across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 2, 2022 Mexico 0-3 Uruguay International Friendly September 7, 2018 Mexico 1-4 Uruguay International Friendly June 5, 2016 Mexico 3-1 Uruguay Copa America July 12, 2011 Uruguay 1-0 Mexico Copa America June 22, 2010 Mexico 0-1 Uruguay FIFA World Cup

Useful links