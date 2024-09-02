How to watch today's New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox.

Two teams in the hunt for a wild-card berth are set to clash on Monday night. The Boston Red Sox (70-66) head back to New York, but this time they'll be facing the New York Mets (72-64) in Queens.

The month of August proved challenging for the Red Sox, who ended with a 13-15 record. Now sitting 3.5 games out of a playoff spot, Boston needs a strong surge in the season's final stretch to keep their postseason hopes alive.

On the other hand, the Mets find themselves just 2.0 games behind the Braves in their quest for a playoff spot. A three-game winning streak has given them a boost, helping them close the gap in the standings.

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox injury report and starting pitchers

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox will take place on Monday, September 2, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET or 4:10 pm PT, at Citi Field in New York, USA.

Date: Monday, September 2, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT Venue: Citi Field Location: New York, USA

How to watch New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox live on MLB.tv and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Mets and the Red Sox by tuning into local TV Channels - New England Sports Network (NESN) and Bally Sports Florida (BSFL).

New York Mets vs Boston Red Sox Team News

New York Mets

The Mets will turn to Luis Severino, who has pitched plenty of big games against Boston, for Monday's start. He has been better at home all season, carrying a 3.13 ERA in Citi Field. However, he owns a 4.43 ERA since the All-Star break and a 7.18 ERA in interleague starts this season.

Brandon Nimmo has been a consistent force for the Mets this season, racking up 23 doubles, three triples, and 18 home runs. Francisco Lindor has also been in fine form recently, going 13-for-43 with four doubles and four homers in his last 10 outings.

Mets injury report

Player Position Injury Status R. Mauricio Shortstop 60-Day Injured List (Knee) A. Smith Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) B. Raley Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) K. Senga Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Calf)

Boston Red Sox

Improved pitching is critical for the Red Sox, and Brayan Bello will take the mound first, aiming to secure a pivotal victory for his team. In his previous outing, he delivered 8.0 innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball.

Since July 1, the Red Sox have won 9 of his 11 starts, and Bello has posted a 3.42 ERA in the second half of the season. However, he'll need solid support from a bullpen that ranks 21st in FIP and 26th in ERA. Whether he can string together another dominant performance remains to be seen.

On the offensive front, the Red Sox have little cause for concern, particularly when playing on the road. Ceddanne Rafaela has showcased his power with 20 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs, and 63 RBIs. Meanwhile, Jarren Duran has been equally impressive, hitting 12-for-38 with four doubles and four home runs over his last 10 games.

Red Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Status B. Mata Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Hamstring) J. Paxton Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Leg) L. Hendriks Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) L. Giolito Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) T. Story Shortstop 60-Day Injured List (Shoulder) G. Whitlock Starting pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Oblique) C. Murphy Relief pitcher 60-Day Injured List (Elbow) D. Hamilton Shortstop 10-Day Injured List (Finger)

Head-to-Head Records

