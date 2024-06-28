This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Francisco Lindor New York MetsGetty images
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's New York Mets vs Houston Astros MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros.

A three-game interleague MLB series opens up on Friday when the Houston Astros (40-40, 2nd AL West) lock horns against the New York Mets (39-39, 3rd NL East).

The Astros are on a roll, their talent is finally clicking at their expected level, and they have roared back to second place in the AL West. They have now won seven consecutive games heading into this series, having won their last two on the road against the White Sox before sweeping the Orioles in three and the Rockies in two at home. Houston is presently only 4.5 games behind the Mariners in their division.

Nothing excites East Coast baseball fans more than the Subway Rivalry Series between the two New York sides, and the Mets did not disappoint them in the latest instalment. The Mets swept the two-game series against the Yankees at home, winning 9-7 in the first game and 12-2 in the second. The Mets are now third in the NL East, five games behind the second-place Braves and two games ahead of the Nationals in fourth.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Mets vs Astros game.

New York Mets vs Houston Astros: Date & First Pitch Time

New York Mets and Houston Astros square off in an epic MLB clash at the Citi Field in Queens, New York, on Friday, June 28, 2024, with the first pitch scheduled at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

DateFriday, June 28, 2024
First pitch time 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT
ArenaCiti Field
LocationQueens, New York

How to watch New York Mets vs Houston Astros on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Mets and the Astros on Apple TV+, which also offers an MLB Daily Recap.

Plans for Apple TV+ start at $9.99/ month and is a no-brainer for MLS, Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

New York Mets vs Houston Astros Team News, Starting Pitchers & Key Hitters

New York Mets

Jose Quintana will make his 16th start of the season on the mound for the Mets in this game. The 35-year old left-hander has a 3-5 record, and the team has won in each of his last three starts. His ERA is 4.58, to go with 58 strikeouts against 26 walks, with 12 home runs allowed on the year. His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .246 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. Pete Alonso has been explosive as he paces his team with 16 home runs. Brandon Nimmo leads the Mets with 46 runs batted in. Harrison Bader is slashing .275 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 13 walks.

PlayerPositionInjuryStatus
S. MarteRight fielderKnee10-Day Injured List
R. MauricioShortstopKnee60-Day Injured List
K. SengaStarting pitcherShoulder60-Day Injured List
G. HartwigRelief pitcherKnee7-Day Injured List
S. FujinamiRelief pitcherShoulder60-Day Injured List
E. DíazRelief pitcherSuspensionSuspended

Houston Astros

For the Astros, Ronel Blanco will get his 15th start of the year. His record is 8-2, with 84 2/3 innings pitched, a 2.34 ERA, and 79 strikeouts.

The right-hander pitched seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, giving up four hits and one earned run in his final outing.

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 41 runs batted in. Jose Altuve is leading the club with a .303 batting average. Alex Bregman has 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks while batting .253.

PlayerPositionInjuryStatus
K. TuckerRight fielderLower Leg10-Day Injured List
L. GarciaStarting pitcherElbow60-Day Injured List
L. McCullersStarting pitcherForearm60-Day Injured List
O. OrtegaRelief pitcherElbow60-Day Injured List
K. GravemanRelief pitcherShoulder60-Day Injured List
C. JavierStarting pitcherElbow60-Day Injured List
V. CaratiniCatcherHip10-Day Injured List
J. FranceStarting pitcherShoulder7-Day Injured List

New York Mets and Houston Astros projected starting pitchers

DateMetsAstros
Friday, June 28José QuintanaRonel Blanco
Saturday, June 29Tylor MegillFramber Valdez
Sunday, June 30Luis SeverinoTBD

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch
03/23/2024New York Mets 5-13 Houston Astros
03/17/2024Houston Astros 1-6 New York Mets
03/14/2024New York Mets 6-5 Houston Astros
03/03/2024New York Mets 2-5 Houston Astros
03/01/2024Houston Astros 2-1 New York Mets
