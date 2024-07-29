How to watch and listen to today's New York Mets vs Minnesota Twins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Minnesota Twins, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Two teams vying for wild-card spots will cross paths on Monday night as the New York Mets (55-50) welcome the Minnesota Twins (58-46) to Citi Field for the opener of a three-game MLB series.

Firmly in a playoff spot, the Twins can still catch the Guardians in the AL Central. With their rivals faltering a bit, the gap is down to 4.5 games. The Mets, meanwhile, continue a homestand after splitting four games with Atlanta. The Mets are 15-5 in their past 20 home games and 31-17 since the start of June.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Mets vs Minnesota Twins MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch New York Mets vs Minnesota Twins on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: SportsNet New York (SNY) and Bally Sports North (BSN)

Streaming service: Fubo TV