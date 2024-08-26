How to watch today's Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The WNBA's East and West collide on Monday night as the New York Liberty (25-5, leading overall) head to face the Phoenix Mercury (16-14, 6th overall).

New York are coming off a rare loss after a 72-64 setback at home against Connecticut.

As for Phoenix, they have a decent chance to climb up the standings, as its next five games are at home, having managed to eke out a narrow two-point victory on the road against the Atlanta Dream.

This will be the decisive third meeting between these two teams, with the season series currently tied at 1-1.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Mercury vs Liberty WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: date and Tip-off Time

The electrifying WNBA match between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty is set to take place on Monday, August 26, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT, at Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Monday, August 26, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT Arena Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty live on the NBA TV and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty Team News

Phoenix Mercury Team News

The Phoenix Mercury are putting up an average of 83.3 points per game, shooting 44.3 percent from the field, while conceding 84.3 points with opponents shooting 42.9 percent. Kahleah Cooper leads the way, scoring 22.9 points and pulling down 4.6 rebounds per game. Brittney Griner follows closely, contributing 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds, with Diana Taurasi also in double figures. Natasha Cloud is grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game.

New York Liberty Team News

Breanna Stewart is among the league's most adaptable players, capable of scoring both in the paint and from the perimeter, and she can defend nearly any position on the court. She is New York's leading scorer, averaging 19.6 points per game, and is also the team's defensive anchor, with 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

Sabrina Ionescu is right behind Stewart in scoring at 19.6 PPG, she is a 5'11 outside shooter, and also leads the team with 5.9 APG. I

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: