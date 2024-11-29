How to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis vs New Orleans NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Friday night showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans (4-15) and the Memphis Grizzlies (12-7) in the Emirates NBA Cup shapes up as a pivotal encounter for both squads.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the New Orleans Pelicans NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans: Date and tip-off time

The Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: Local TV channels: GCSEN | FDSN SE (MEM) | NBAC

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Memphis Grizzlies team news & key performers

The Grizzlies, despite missing Ja Morant (resting his hip), cruised to a 131-111 victory in their last outing, powered by a season-high 25 points from Marcus Smart. Scottie Pippen Jr. chipped in 19 points as a starter, while Memphis shot an impressive 55% from the floor.

Statistically, the Grizzlies rank 29th in turnovers per game but boast the NBA's 8th most efficient offense. Defensively, they are middle-of-the-pack in scoring defense (16th), but their effectiveness shines in field goal defense (4th), 3-point defense (7th), and forced turnovers (7th). Additionally, they rank second in the league in total rebounds per game.

Key Injuries: G Vince Williams Jr. and F GG Jackson II are out. C Zach Edey is a game-time decision.

New Orleans Pelicans team news & key performers

Injuries have been a major stumbling block for the Pelicans, who sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Key players like Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, and Dejounte Murray have missed significant time. Williamson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, and there's no clear timeline for his return. While McCollum and Murray recently rejoined the lineup, the Pelicans have dropped five straight games and 11 of their last 12.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 19/07/24 New Orleans Pelicans 77-88 Memphis Grizzlies LVSL 13/02/24 Memphis Grizzlies 87-96 New Orleans Pelicans NBA 27/12/23 New Orleans Pelicans 115-116 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 20/12/23 New Orleans Pelicans 113-115 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 26/10/23 Memphis Grizzlies 104-111 New Orleans Pelicans NBA

