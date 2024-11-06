How to watch today's Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Women's Big Bash League match: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the the Women's Big Bash League match between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers, as well as start time and team news.

The Women's Big Bash League 2024 has entered a critical phase, and the standings are starting to settle. In the 17th game, Perth Scorchers Women will host Melbourne Renegades Women, aiming to extend their impressive form.

The Scorchers are coming off a strong win over Brisbane Heat Women, adding to their confidence, while the Renegades arrive with momentum after defeating Adelaide Strikers Women.

Perth Scorchers Women boast a remarkable record against the Melbourne Renegades Women, having won eight of their last ten meetings, including both home games this year. The Renegades have had issues with consistency in their middle order, so it'll be intriguing to see if they can handle the pressure in this encounter.

How to watch Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Women's Big Bash League match online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between Melbourne and Perth will be available to watch on Willow TV. Streaming options are available on Fubo.

Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers Women's Big Bash League start time, weather conditions & pitch report

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Start time: 4:35 am ET/ 1:35 am PT Venue: WACA Location: Perth, Australia

The Women's Big Bash League cricket match between Melbourne and Perth will be played at WACA in Perth, Australia.

It will kick off at 4:35 am ET/ 1:35 am PT on Thursday, November 7, 2024, in the US.

Weather Conditions: Some cloud cover is expected over Perth, which may make batting a bit tricky as the quick pitch and weather conditions could aid ball movement. Historically, this has been a high-scoring surface, and the team batting first will likely aim for a total of 150 or more to secure a competitive edge.

Pitch Report: The WACA Perth pitch offers lively bounce and movement, favoring bowlers who can use its pace. Batters can also find good scoring chances, as the ball tends to reach the bat smoothly, with a quick outfield enhancing boundary opportunities. Spin bowlers, however, may find little assistance here.

Teams batting first have won all four recent matches at this ground, including twice this season. The wicket tends to slow down later, making chasing more challenging. Thus, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bat first, aiming to build a solid lead in the opening innings.

Team news & squads

Melbourne Renegades team news

Sophie Molineux's side has bounced back after a rocky start to the season, shaking off two early losses with wins in their last two games. Their hard-fought 2-wicket victory over Adelaide Strikers Women showcased their resilience, and they’ll aim to build on that momentum to climb the standings.

Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb form a solid opening partnership and will be expected to set a strong foundation. In the middle order, Alice Capsey, Emma de Broughe, and Georgia Wareham will be crucial to building up the score, as their struggles against Adelaide nearly cost them the game. Lower down, Molineux and Deandra Dottin add firepower to close out the innings.

The Renegades' bowling has stepped up in recent matches, with Matthews and Tara Norris expected to strike early. Molineux and Wareham will bring their experience to control the middle overs, while Dottin, Capsey, and Sarah Coyte will play vital supporting roles in the attack.

Melbourne Renegades possible XI: Sophie Molineux (c), Hayley Matthews, Courtney Webb, Alice Capsey, Emma de Broughe, Georgia Wareham, Deandra Dottin, Naomi Stalenberg, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sarah Coyte, Tara Norris

Perth Scorchers team news

Sophie Devine will be pleased with her squad's recent performances, having secured two wins out of their three games so far. Their latest victory, a 28-run triumph over Brisbane Heat Women, places them third on the table, and a strong win here could push them to the top. Devine will expect her players to step up and deliver in this crucial matchup.

Beth Mooney has been in great form, and she'll aim to establish a solid start alongside her captain, Devine. Although Dayalan Hemalatha struggled in the last outing, she’ll need to step up and build crucial partnerships with Amy Jones and Mikayla Hinkley in the middle order. In the lower order, Chloe Piparo and Alana King will be counted on to add quick runs, especially as the Renegades bring a disciplined bowling unit.

The bowling unit impressed in the last game, and Chloe Ainsworth and Ebony Hoskin will be relied upon for early wickets. Alana King, riding high from her five-wicket haul, will look to control the scoring, with support from Amy Louise Edgar. Lilly Mills and Sophie Devine add valuable balance to this potent attack.

Perth Scorchers possible XI: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Amy Jones, Mikayla Hinkley, Chloe Piparo, Alana King, Chloe Ainsworth, Amy Louise Edgar, Lilly Mills, Ebony Hoskin