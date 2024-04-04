Mazatlan vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan FC and Club Universidad Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mazatlan will take on Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the El Encanto Stadium on Friday. The visitors are 11th in the standing with 17 points from 13 games whereas the hosts are five points behind in 14th place in the ongoing Clausura campaign.

Pumas UNAM are winless in their last five games and will be desperate for a win to climb up the league table. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a goalless draw against Cruz Azul. Mazatlan have just two wins in their last seven matches but they will be hoping to draw confidence from their most recent outing, which was a 2-0 win over Tijuana.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mazatlan FC vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: April 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET Venue: El Encanto Stadium

The match will be played at El Encanto Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 9 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Mazatlan FC vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Mazatlan FC team news

Mazatlan are dealing with a big injury list ahead of their upcoming game against Pumas UNAM. Luis Olivas (hamstring), Roberto Meraz (ACL), Brian Rubio (unknown), Jefferson Intriago (ACL), Lucas Merolla (knee) and Nicolás Benedetti have all been ruled out of the clash.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Maduena, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Montano, Flores, Esquivel; del Prete, Amarilla, Barcenas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Alamada, Alvarado, Venegas, Diaz, Colula, Padilla, Maduena Midfielders: Esquivel, Flores Forwards: Moreno, Colman, Medina, Barcenas, Bello, Loba, Amarillo, Camacho, Lastra

Pumas UNAM team news

Centre-back duo Jose Galindo and Jose Caicedo have been ruled out of the upcoming encounter due to injuries.

Jesus Rivas and Jesus Molina are also in the treatment room and will be unavailable for selection.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Magallan, Aldrete, Natan, Bennevenedo; Suarez, Quispe; Huerta, Quispe, Salvio; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Paul, Alcala Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres Forwards: Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 Pumas UNAM 0 - 0 Mazatlán Liga MX 25/02/23 Mazatlán 1 - 2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 28/07/22 Pumas UNAM 1 - 1 Mazatlán Liga MX 27/03/22 Pumas UNAM 1 - 1 Mazatlán Liga MX 19/09/21 Mazatlán 2 - 2 Pumas UNAM Liga MX

