How to watch today's Mazatlan vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two strugglers Mazatlan and Queretaro will lock horns in a Liga MX encounter at Estadio El Encanto on Friday.

However, while the hosts look to snap a winless run of five games after last week's 1-0 loss at Tijuana, Los Gallos Blancos registered back-to-back wins before the goalless draw with Nexaca last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mazatlan vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mazatlan vs Queretaro kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: Estadio El Encanto

The Liga MX match between Mazatlan and Queretaro will be played at Estadio El Encanto in Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, October 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mazatlan team news

Despite his side failing to find the net in four straight games, Canoneros boss Victor Manuel Vucetich will persist with Brian Rubio in attack.

Meanwhile, forward Gustavo Del Prete is ruled out with a collarbone injury, while Hugo Gonzalez, Luis Amarilla, Facundo Almada and Nicolas Benedetti are all doubts.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Colula, Merolla, Franco, Sanchez, Escoboza; Arciga, Meraz, Sierra, Barcenas; Rubio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Merolla, Vargas, Alvarado Midfielders: Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Pizarro, Sierra, Moreno Forwards: Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez

Queretaro team news

As defender Jose Canale emerges as a doubt due to a groin injury, midfielder Martin Rio could deputise at the back.

Ayrton Preciado is a touch-and-go on account of a thigh issue, while Oscar Manzanarez is ruled out with a knock. Samuel Sosa will lead the line.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Russo, Rio, Venegas; Escamilla; Barrera, Rodriguez, Lertora, Robles; Sosa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Higuera, Hernandez, Allison Defenders: Mendoza, Russo, Canale, Gomez, Venegas, Vazquez, Ortiz Midfielders: Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio Forwards: Loba, Cisneros, Rubin, Benedetto

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mazatlan and Queretaro across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 12, 2024 Queretaro 0-2 Mazatlan Liga MX October 27, 2023 Mazatlan 3-0 Queretaro Liga MX February 19, 2023 Queretaro 1-1 Mazatlan Liga MX August 16, 2022 Mazatlan 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX February 19, 2022 Queretaro 2-0 Mazatlan Liga MX

Useful links