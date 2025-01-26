How to watch today's Maryland vs UCLA NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs UCLA NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The top-ranked UCLA Bruins women's basketball team (19-0, 7-0 B1G) wraps up its East Coast road trip with a Sunday showdown against No. 8 Maryland (16-3, 6-2 B1G).

The Bruins, riding an incredible wave of form, notched their 19th consecutive double-digit victory on Thursday, cruising past Rutgers 84-66. Meanwhile, Maryland heads into this matchup looking to snap a two-game skid, having fallen 74-66 to No. 12 Ohio State in their latest outing.

Maryland vs UCLA: Date and tip-off time

The Terrapins and Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Sunday, January 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland vs UCLA on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Terrapins and the Bruins on:

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to Maryland vs UCLA play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

The Terps, however, have been battling injury woes, missing two of their top scorers, Shyanne Sellers (knee sprain) and Bri McDaniel (torn ACL), in their recent game. Despite their absence, others rose to the occasion. Junior Kaylene Smikle led Maryland with 17 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while forwards Allie Kubek (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Christina Dalce (10 points, 18 rebounds) delivered solid performances to keep the Terps competitive.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

UCLA's perfect record remains intact, thanks in part to stellar performances from Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, who both registered double-doubles in the win over Rutgers. Betts, named UCLA Student-Athlete of the Week, put on a show with a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds, marking her 12th double-double in just 17 games this season. Rice was equally effective, contributing 10 points and dishing out 10 assists.