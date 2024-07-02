How to watch today's Miami Marlins vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox (44-39) will open up a three-game MLB road series as they take on the Miami Marlins (30-54) at loanDeopt Park on Tuesday.

The Red Sox have had a difficult time at home this season, with two blowout losses to begin their weekend series. They saved Sunday's game to prevent a whitewash. So, Boston heads to South Florida on Tuesday, hoping that their pitching staff will ignite another winning streak.

For most of the season, the Marlins have struggled to score runs. Sunday was an exception, as the team took a 6-2 lead into the latter stages of the game against Philadelphia Phillies. Nevertheless, it led to a 7-6 defeat, as the bullpen blew it.

Last season, the Marlins went to Fenway and swept the Red Sox. Will Boston get their revenge this year?

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Marlins vs Red Sox game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Miami Marlins vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 6:40pm ET or 3:40pm PT, at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 6:40 pm ET/ 3:40 pm PT Venue: LoanDepot Park Location: Miami, Florida

How to watch Miami Marlins vs Boston Red Sox online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox live on MLB.tv and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Marlins and the Red Sox by tuning into local TV Channels - New England Sports Network (NESN) and Bally Sports Florida (BSFL).

Miami Marlins vs Boston Red Sox Team News

Miami Marlins

Valente Bellozo, a 24-year-old rookie, will start for the Marlins. In his most recent start against the Kansas City Royals, he pitched five innings, allowed two hits, zero walks, zero earned runs, and struck out two in a no-decision against the Kansas City Royals.

Bryan De La Cruz paces Miami at the plate this year. He is hitting .242 with a .289 o base percentage. He has 15 home runs and 40 RBIs this year while scoring 38 times. Meanwhile, Jazz Chisholm has been decent this year as well, striking .259 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has ten home runs and 39 RBIS on the year.

Marlins injury report

Player Position Injury Status S. Alcantara Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List M. Meyer Starting pitcher Oblique 60-Day Injured List E. Cabrera Starting pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List J. Simpson Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List J. Berti Third baseman Calf 60-Day Injured List D. Myers Right fielder Undisclosed 60-Day Injured List V. Bruján Shortstop Undisclosed Day-to-day S. Sánchez Starting pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List J. Luzardo Starting pitcher Back 60-Day Injured List

Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford is expected to take the mound for the Red Sox. He went 1.1 innings and gave up zero hits, two walks, zero earned runs, and struck out two in a suspended game due to rain in his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays. On the season, he has a record of 3-7 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, while opposing batters are slashing .224 against Crawford.

Rafael Devers has led the way amongst the Red Sox batters this year. Hitting .286 on the year with a .368 on-base percentage, Devers has 18 home runs, 16 doubles, and 45 RBIs to his name.

Joining him in driving in runs this year is Ceddanne Rafaela, who is striking .240 with a .268 on-base percentage. He has eight home runs and 41 RBIs, plus has stolen ten bases and scored 39 times. Jarren Duran wraps up the top bats of the year. He is hitting .288 on the year with a .350 on-base percentage. He has 23 doubles, 10 triples, nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

Red Sox injury report

Player Position Injury Status T. Casas First baseman Ribs 60-Day Injured List B. Walter Relief pitcher Shoulder 60-Day Injured List L. Hendriks Relief pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List L. Giolito Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List V. Grissom Second baseman Hamstring 10-Day Injured List T. Story Shortstop Shoulder 60-Day Injured List G. Whitlock Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List L. Perales Starting pitcher Elbow 7-Day Injured List J. Slaten Relief pitcher Undisclosed 7-Day Injured List

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox in the MLB: