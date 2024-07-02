How to watch today's Seattle Mariners vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles.

The AL East leaders Baltimore Orioles (53-31) will make the trip to Seattle to face the AL West leaders Seattle Mariners (47-39) on Tuesday in Game 1 of a three-game MLB series.

Despite losing three pitchers to season-ending surgeries and enduring a season-worst, five-game losing streak, the Orioles finished June with a 17-12 record and tied with the New York Yankees atop the American League East.

They will now open their July slate with a three-game road series against the AL West-leading Mariners, who are in red-hot form after posting series victories against the Tampa Bay Rays, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Yankees and capped June by taking three of four games against the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Mariners vs Orioles game, including injury report, starting pitchers, key hitters and where to watch.

Seattle Mariners vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

This epic MLB battle between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles will take place on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 9:40pm ET or 6:40pm PT, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington.

Date: Tuesday, July 2, 2024 First-Pitch Time: 9:40 pm ET/ 6:40 pm PT Venue: T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Baltimore Orioles online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Baltimore Orioles live on MLBN and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the Mariners and the Orioles by tuning into local TV Channels - MASN 2 and ROOT Sports.

Seattle Mariners vs Baltimore Orioles Team News

Seattle Mariners

RHP George Kirby (7-5, 3.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP) is expected to start for the Mariners. He pitched six innings and gave up one run on four hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts in a Mariners win in his last start.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 33 walks, while boasting a .313 on-base percentage. Caleb Raleigh has hit 14 home runs with 50 runs batted in, leading the team in both categories.

Mariners injury report

Player Position Injury Status G. Santos Relief pitcher Lat 60-Day Injured List J. Kowar Relief pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List

Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles will send RHP Grayson Rodriguez (9-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP) to the mound for the opening game. He pitched seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits with zero walks and four strikeouts in an Orioles win in his last start.

Gunnar Henderson paces the Orioles with 26 home runs and 58 runs batted in. He has 17 doubles, four triples, 46 walks and 13 stolen bases. Anthony Santander is slashing .230 with 14 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 25 walks. Adley Rutschman has put up 95 hits with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with one stolen base.

Orioles injury report

Player Position Injury Status J. Heasley Relief pitcher Shoulder 7-Day Injured List J. Means Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List B. Zimmermann Relief pitcher Hamstring 7-Day Injured List R. Mountcastle First baseman Illness Day-to-day B. Hunt Catcher Groin 7-Day Injured List T. Wells Starting pitcher Elbow 60-Day Injured List

Head-to-Head Records

