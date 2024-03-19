How to watch Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns NCAA March Madness Round 2 game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns NCAA March Madness Round 2 game, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (25-8) will square off against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (21-12) at Spectrum Center on Saturday night, with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament on the line.

Both teams reached this stage on the back of convincing first-round wins on Thursday. Texas, the seventh seed in the Midwest Region, produced a dominant defensive display to down Colorado State 56-44. Tennessee, the No. 2 seed, demolished Saint Peter's 83-49.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns NCAA Round 2 Game.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns tip-off time & stadium

The Volunteers will face off against the Longhorns this Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Round 2 match is set at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT in the US.

Date Saturday, March 23, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

How to watch the Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns NCAA match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Round 2 game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns can watch the game live on CBS.

To stream the game, Paramount+ is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Paramount+ has two plans, but you must subscribe to the higher of the two (Paramount+ with Showtime) to stream live March Madness games on CBS. CBS will air a handful of first-round and second-round games.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99/month and lets you watch your local CBS network live. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for all new users, so you can sign up before the main part of the tournament tips off Thursday, watch the first and second rounds, and then cancel before the free trial week ends without paying a penny.

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Texas Longhorns Team News and Key Performers

Tennessee Volunteers Team News

Dalton Knecht, Zakai Zeigler and Jonas Aidoo carried the offensive workload for Tennessee with a combined 49 points, and the Vols’ defense held Saint Peter's to just 29% shooting from the field in UT's round-of-64, resulting in a 84-49 resounding win.

Knecht, the SEC’s player of the year, led all scorers with 23 points. He also totaled eight rebounds and one assist. Jonas Aidoo scored 15 points for the Vols. Santiago Vescovi, the SEC’s active leader in made 3-pointers, scored 6 points and 4 rebounds.

Texas Longhorns Team News

Colorado State's lethal attack was left speechless against a ferocious Texas defense as they held the Rams to 11 points in the first half en route to a 56-44 victory on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Tyrese Hunter spearheaded that effort by hounding Isaiah Stevens, the Rams’ standout point guard. Brock Cunningham, Chendall Weaver and Kadin Shedrick, who all came off the bench early in the game, helped turn the tide of the game.

Max Abmas and Dylan Disu still delivered their share of points, especially down the stretch. They both scored 12 points to tie for game-high honors.

Head-to-Head Records

Tennessee have locked horns against Texas in the past two seasons as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, which concluded in the 2023 season.

The Vols lost the first meeting 52-51 in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 29, 2022. The teams had a rematch a year later in Knoxville, the Vols won that one 82-71.