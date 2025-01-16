How to watch today's Manchester United vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Thursday's match up between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford will wrap up matchday 21 of the Premier League.

Although both sides registered FA Cup wins over the weekend, Ruben Amorim's side are winless for four straight league games, while the Saints have not had a league win for 11 games on the trot.

Way off the European spots, United have 23 points from 20 games, while Ivan Juric's men are rooted to the bottom with just six from as many outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, January 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

While Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans continue to nurse their injuries, Marcus Rashford remains uncertain over his future at the club.

Diogo Dalot will serve a one-match ban after picking two bookings against Arsenal on Sunday, so Tyrell Malacia would see himself operate on the left side with either Noussair Mazraoui or Amad Diallo on the right.

Leny Yoro will have his task cut out against Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire, while Joshua Zirkzee could get the nod ahead of Rasmus Hojlund.

Southampton team news

Juric is sweating on the availability of Flynn Downes after the midfielder missed the last three games with a thigh problem, but trio Jack Stephens, Juan Larios and Ross Stewart are sure to miss out due to injuries.

Will Smallbone is in contention after returning from injury as a substitute over the weekend, while Aaron Ramsdale is set to reclaim the gloves from Gavin Bazunu in goal.

Meanwhile, Matheus Fernandes is back from his ban to feature in the middle, with the United-linked Tyler Dibling, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Paul Onuachu, Cameron Archer and Adam Armstrong all battling for a spot in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links