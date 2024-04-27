Manchester United vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will continue their hunt for a place in Europe next season as they welcome Burnley to Old Trafford for a Premier League tie on Saturday.

Currently sixth on the table after beating Sheffield United 4-2 in the mid-week, Erik ten Hag's men moved three points clear of Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany's side picked up a crucial 4-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend in the Claret's bid to move out of the relegation zone.

Manchester United vs Burnley kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET / 7 am PT Venue: Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT on Saturday, April 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Ten Hag has backed Mason Mount to return for the Burnley tie, but the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford and Willy Kambwala are all set to miss out once again.

With Scott McTominay likely to be handed a start ahead of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro may need to continue in his make-shift role at the back.

Amad Diallo, who replaced Antony in the Sheffield United win, could also see himself starting on Saturday.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad Forwards: Hojlund, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Burnley team news

Kompany will not be able to call upon the services of Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Redmond, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Luca Koleosho.

Meanwhile, Josh Brownhill and Johan Berg Gudmundsson may continue to start on the bench despite their impressive show in the Sheffield United win.

In attack, Lyle Foster is likely to get the nod ahead of the Chelsea-owned David Datro Fofana.

Burnley possible XI: Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen; Foster, Odobert

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux Defenders: Ekdal, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Taylor, Assignon, Vitinho Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Odobert, Gudmundsson Forwards: Amdouni, Foster, Fofana, Rodriguez, Benson, Brunn Larsen, Benson, Tresor, Odobert, Agyei

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Burnley across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2023 Burnley 0-1 Manchester United Premier League December 21, 2022 Manchester United 2-0 Burnley Carabao Cup February 8, 2022 Burnley 1-1 Manchester United Premier League December 30, 2021 Manchester United 3-1 Burnley Premier League April 18, 2021 Manchester United 3-1 Burnley Premier League

