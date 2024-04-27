Manchester United vs Burnley: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United will continue their hunt for a place in Europe next season as they welcome Burnley to Old Trafford for a Premier League tie on Saturday.
Currently sixth on the table after beating Sheffield United 4-2 in the mid-week, Erik ten Hag's men moved three points clear of Newcastle.
Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany's side picked up a crucial 4-1 win over Sheffield United last weekend in the Claret's bid to move out of the relegation zone.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Manchester United vs Burnley kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am ET / 7 am PT
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 10 am ET / 7 am PT on Saturday, April 27, in the United States (US).
How to watch Manchester United vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley is available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Manchester United team news
Ten Hag has backed Mason Mount to return for the Burnley tie, but the likes of Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford and Willy Kambwala are all set to miss out once again.
With Scott McTominay likely to be handed a start ahead of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro may need to continue in his make-shift role at the back.
Amad Diallo, who replaced Antony in the Sheffield United win, could also see himself starting on Saturday.
Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Maguire, Dalot; Mainoo, McTominay; Amad, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|Casemiro, Amrabat, McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Mount, Amad
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Burnley team news
Kompany will not be able to call upon the services of Aaron Ramsey, Jordan Beyer, Nathan Redmond, Ameen Al-Dakhil and Luca Koleosho.
Meanwhile, Josh Brownhill and Johan Berg Gudmundsson may continue to start on the bench despite their impressive show in the Sheffield United win.
In attack, Lyle Foster is likely to get the nod ahead of the Chelsea-owned David Datro Fofana.
Burnley possible XI: Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Vitinho, Cullen, Berge, Larsen; Foster, Odobert
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux
|Defenders:
|Ekdal, O'Shea, Esteve, Delcroix, Taylor, Assignon, Vitinho
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Odobert, Gudmundsson
|Forwards:
|Amdouni, Foster, Fofana, Rodriguez, Benson, Brunn Larsen, Benson, Tresor, Odobert, Agyei
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Burnley across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 23, 2023
|Burnley 0-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|December 21, 2022
|Manchester United 2-0 Burnley
|Carabao Cup
|February 8, 2022
|Burnley 1-1 Manchester United
|Premier League
|December 30, 2021
|Manchester United 3-1 Burnley
|Premier League
|April 18, 2021
|Manchester United 3-1 Burnley
|Premier League