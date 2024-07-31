Manchester United vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United and Real Betis will lock horns in a club friendly at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday.

The 2-1 result against Arsenal was Erik ten Hag's men's second defeat in the Red Devils' pre-season, while Betis have won and lost one game each. Los Verdiblancos are coming off a 1-0 loss to Liverpool.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United vs Real Betis kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Real Betis will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Wednesday, July 31, in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester United vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Real Betis will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

After their exploits at either Euro 2024 or 2024 Copa America, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Facundo Pellistri and Luke Shaw are all enjoying their break.

New signing Joshua Zirkzee will also directly link up with the squad back at Carrington.

With Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund both expected to miss out after sustaining knocks in the Arsenal friendly, Jonny Evans and Jadon Sancho are in line to take up the available spots.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Ogunneye, Evans, Maguire, Amass; Casemiro, Collyer; Amad, Mount, Sancho, Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Heaton Defenders: Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Ogunneye, Fish, Amass, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Amad, Gore, Mejbri, Mount, Hannibal, Collyer, Eriksen Forwards: Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley, Shoretire

Real Betis team news

Following international duty, Ayoze Perez, German Pezzella and Johnny Cardoso have not traveled to the US; while Abdessamad Ezzalzouli is representing Morocco at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, the influential figure in Isco is still on the road to recovery from a serious ankle injury that the Spaniard sustained in May.

Captain Nabil Fekir would start just behind centre-forward Marcos Fernandez.

Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Sabaly, Llorente, Mendy, Perraud; Fornals, Altimira, Carvalho, Juanmi; Fekir; Fernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silva, Adrian, Vieites Defenders: Bellerin, Bartra, Sabaly, Ruibal, Llorente, Perraud, Arnal, Perraud, Mendy Midfielders: Carvalho, Sanchez, Fornals, Roca, Altimira, Diao, Fekir Avila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez Forwards: Avila, Bakambu, Losada, Juanmi, Fernandez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Manchester United and Real Betis across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 16, 2023 Real Betis 0-1 Manchester United UEFA Europa League March 9, 2023 Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis UEFA Europa League December 10, 2022 Real Betis 1-0 Manchester United Club Friendlies

