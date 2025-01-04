How to watch today's Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sitting outside of the Premier League top-five, defending champions Manchester City will welcome West Ham to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men signed out of 2024 with a 2-0 win over Leicester City after enduring a winless run of five games in all competitions, while the Hammers suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of leaders Liverpool last time out.

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

While Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Ruben Dias remain sidelined through injuries, Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Ederson and Kyle Walker are doubtful to face the Irons.

Nathan Ake would continue to step in for Walker, with Erling Haaland leading the line.

West Ham team news

Jarrod Bowen sustained a foot fracture in the Liverpool loss, and with Michail Antonio not expected to return to action after his discharge from hospital in the aftermath of a car crash, Niclas Fullkrug should start up front.

Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are back from their bans, but Lukasz Fabianski is ruled out due to concussion protocol.

