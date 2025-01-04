How to watch today's Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sitting outside of the Premier League top-five, defending champions Manchester City will welcome West Ham to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola's men signed out of 2024 with a 2-0 win over Leicester City after enduring a winless run of five games in all competitions, while the Hammers suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of leaders Liverpool last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.
Manchester City vs West Ham kick-off time
The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.
Team news & squads
Manchester City team news
While Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Ruben Dias remain sidelined through injuries, Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Ederson and Kyle Walker are doubtful to face the Irons.
Nathan Ake would continue to step in for Walker, with Erling Haaland leading the line.
West Ham team news
Jarrod Bowen sustained a foot fracture in the Liverpool loss, and with Michail Antonio not expected to return to action after his discharge from hospital in the aftermath of a car crash, Niclas Fullkrug should start up front.
Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are back from their bans, but Lukasz Fabianski is ruled out due to concussion protocol.