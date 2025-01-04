+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
Etihad Stadium
team-logo
WATCH ON PEACOCK
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester City vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester CityWest HamManchester City vs West Ham

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sitting outside of the Premier League top-five, defending champions Manchester City will welcome West Ham to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's men signed out of 2024 with a 2-0 win over Leicester City after enduring a winless run of five games in all competitions, while the Hammers suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of leaders Liverpool last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Manchester City vs West Ham kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs West Ham Probable lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

3-2-4-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestWHU
18
S. Ortega
25
M. Akanji
6
N. Ake
24
J. Gvardiol
20
B. Silva
47
P. Foden
8
M. Kovacic
17
K. De Bruyne
82
R. Lewis
26
Savinho
9
Erling Haaland
23
A. Areola
33
Emerson
29
A. Wan-Bissaka
15
K. Mavropanos
25
J. Todibo
7
C. Summerville
4
C. Soler
14
M. Kudus
19
E. Alvarez
10
L. Paqueta
11
N. Fuellkrug

4-2-3-1

WHUAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Julen Lopetegui

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

While Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Ruben Dias remain sidelined through injuries, Matheus Nunes, John Stones, Ederson and Kyle Walker are doubtful to face the Irons.

Nathan Ake would continue to step in for Walker, with Erling Haaland leading the line.

West Ham team news

Jarrod Bowen sustained a foot fracture in the Liverpool loss, and with Michail Antonio not expected to return to action after his discharge from hospital in the aftermath of a car crash, Niclas Fullkrug should start up front.

Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez are back from their bans, but Lukasz Fabianski is ruled out due to concussion protocol.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

WHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

WHU

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

14

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement