How to watch and live stream Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek 2025 Australian Open women's semi-final: Head-to-head, TV channel, and start time

Madison Keys will vie for a spot in her maiden Australian Open final and second Grand Slam final overall as she takes on the in-form Iga Swiatek, the tournament's second seed, in Thursday’s semi-final clash.

Swiatek advanced to her second semi-final in Melbourne by dispatching Emma Navarro in a quarter-final that sparked controversy due to a debated double-bounce incident during the fifth game of the second set. Despite the drama, the No. 2 seed has been in dominant form throughout the event and now prepares to face the determined 19th seed.

Meanwhile, Keys is riding a wave of confidence after notching her 10th consecutive victory with a hard-fought win over 28th seed Elina Svitolina in Wednesday's quarter-final. Returning to the Australian Open semi-finals for the third time—ten years after her first appearance—the 29-year-old has showcased grit and resilience on her journey to the final four.

Her path to this stage has been anything but smooth sailing. Keys navigated a gauntlet of tough opponents, outlasting three seeded players in succession, including victories over 10th seed Danielle Collins, sixth seed Elena Rybakina, and finally Svitolina.

In her last two matches, Keys demonstrated her fighting spirit. Against Rybakina in the fourth round, she regrouped after the Kazakh leveled the match to secure a decider. Similarly, her quarter-final clash required her to overturn a deficit against Svitolina, further underlining her ability to handle adversity and bounce back from challenging situations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek Australian Open 2025 semi-final, plus plenty more.

Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek 2025 Australian Open women's semi-final clash: Date and start time

Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated 2025 Australian Open women's game on Thursday, January 23, 2025 (not before 5 am ET, 9 pm in Melbourne), at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Date Thursday, January 23, 2025 Start time Not before 5:00 am ET Venue Rod Laver Arena Location Melbourne, Australia Surface Hard Court (Outdoor)

How to watch Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek on:

TV channel: ESPN, Tennis Channel

How to listen to Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek play-by-play commentary on radio

Audio Stream: National: 81 (CAR), 81 (NE)

Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek: Results so far at Australian Open 2025

Madison Keys:

First round: vs. Ann Li 6-4 7-5

6-4 7-5 Second round: vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse 7-6[1] 2-6 7-5

7-6[1] 2-6 7-5 Third round: vs. Danielle Collins 6-4 6-4

6-4 6-4 Round of 16: vs. Elena Rybakina 6-3 1-6 6-3

6-3 1-6 6-3 Quarter-final: vs. Elina Svitolina 3-6 6-3 6-4

Iga Swiatek:

First round: Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-4

6-3 6-4 Second round: vs. Rebecca Sramkova 6-0 6-2

6-0 6-2 Third round: vs. Emma Raducanu 6-1 6-0

6-1 6-0 Round of 16: vs. Eva Lys 6-0 6-1

6-0 6-1 Quarter-final: vs. Emma Navarro 6-1 6-2

Madison Keys vs Iga Swiatek: Head-to-head

Venue/Year Round Winner Scoreboard Court Rome (2024) Quarter-final Swiatek 6-1, 6-3 Clay Madrid (2024) Semi-final Swiatek 6-1, 6-3 Clay Cincinnati (2022) Round of 16 Keys 6-3, 6-4 Hard Indian Wells (2022) Quarter-final Swiatek 6-1, 6-0 Hard Rome (2021) Round of 32 Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 Clay

Madison Keys finds herself trailing Iga Swiatek in their head-to-head encounters, with the Polish star claiming victory in four of their five meetings.

Three of Keys' defeats, however, came on clay—a surface where Swiatek has consistently excelled. On hard courts, the duo has split their matches, with Swiatek securing a straight-sets win at Indian Wells in 2022, while Keys returned the favor later that year with a dominant performance in Cincinnati.

Since falling to Belinda Bencic at the 2021 US Open, Swiatek has built a remarkable record at Grand Slams against players ranked between 11th and 20th, notching six consecutive wins and dropping just one set along the way. As the current World No. 2, she aims to extend that streak to seven when she takes on the 19th-seeded Keys.

Meanwhile, Keys is riding high after an impressive victory over sixth seed Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open. She now seeks back-to-back wins against top-10 opponents in Melbourne. However, the American's track record against the elite at majors stands at 8-13, underscoring the uphill battle she faces against the formidable Swiatek.