How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun WNBA playoffs semi-final Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA playoff matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun will face off against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday in Game 5 of the WNBA Second Round at the Target Center.

As anticipated, the WNBA semifinal showdown between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun, the league's top two defensive teams, has turned into a fierce battle. Following another sluggish start in Game 4, the Sun ignited their offense with Tyasha Harris, who delivered an impressive 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, leading them past Minnesota.

With Game 5 on the horizon, anything is possible, especially given the tight matchup between these two defensively-minded teams. Which squad will secure their spot in the Finals to face off against the league-leading New York Liberty?

The visitors aim to reach the WNBA Finals for the second time in three seasons. They've secured victories in five of their last seven road matchups. The Sun are putting up an average of 82.7 points per game, shooting 43.9 percent from the field, while holding their opponents to 78.2 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Meanwhile, the hosts are striving to reach the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2017. They've been dominant at home, winning nine of their last eleven games on their own court. The Lynx are averaging 87 points per game, shooting 48.4 percent from the floor, while conceding 83.2 points on 45.6 percent shooting to their opponents.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Lynx vs Sun game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Aces and the Liberty will take place on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date Tuesday, October 8, 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun live on ESPN2 and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Napheesa Collier got off to a sluggish start in the semifinals, but she has been outstanding in her last two games. Collier erupted for 29 points, showcasing an impressive 9-for-15 shooting performance from the floor, while also grabbing 13 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx stay competitive in the rebounding department.

On the other hand, guard Kayla McBride is contributing an average of 12.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. Guard Courtney Williams also poses a scoring threat, consistently reaching double figures, and forward Bridget Carleton is securing 3.7 rebounds per game.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Tyasha Harris shone brightly upon her return to the starting lineup for the Connecticut Sun, particularly with her exceptional three-point shooting, converting four of her five attempts from beyond the arc.

Integrating Harris back into the rotation, following her recovery from a sprained ankle, provides Connecticut with an additional long-range threat—crucial for matching the Minnesota Lynx and their outstanding shooting prowess.

The Sun and their players have faced win-or-go-home scenarios multiple times before, so expect them to address their recent defensive lapses and, at the very least, keep the game competitive. G Marina Mabrey is putting up an average of 17.2 points and 3 assists per game, while F DeWanna Bonner contributes 16.3 points and 3.3 assists. F Alyssa Thomas stands as the third player scoring in double digits, with G DiJonai Carrington handing out 2.2 assists.

On the other side, F Napheesa Collier is delivering 27.2 points and pulling down 9.3 rebounds, while G Kayla McBride adds 12.7 points and 2.2 rebounds to the mix. G Courtney Williams is the third player in double figures, and F Bridget Carleton is securing 3.7 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups heading into this semi-final playoff series: