Everything you need to know about the WNBA playoff matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are set to clash on Tuesday in Game 2 of the WNBA Second Round at Target Center.

The visitors are aiming to secure a shock 2-0 lead in the series with another victory. They’ve managed to win 6 of their last 8 games on the road, averaging 84.3 points on 44.1% shooting while holding their opponents to 73.3 points on 41.8% shooting.

Meanwhile, the hosts are in need of a win to level the series at 1-1. The Lynx have been formidable at home, winning 8 of their last 10 games. They’re putting up 91 points per game on 47.3% shooting and allowing 85.3 points on 47.5% shooting defensively.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Lynx vs Sun game, including the injury report, key players and where to watch.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Lynx and the Sun will take place on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET or 6:30 pm PT, at Target Center, in Minneapolis, MN.

Date Tuesday, October 1, 2024, Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Arena Target Center Location Minneapolis, MN

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream live on ESPN and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun Team News

Minnesota Lynx Team News

Injury Report: Cecilia Zandalasini – day-to-day

Napheesa Collier is putting up impressive numbers with 33 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, while Kayla McBride is contributing 15.7 points and 2.3 boards. Bridget Carleton rounds out the trio of double-digit scorers, and Courtney Williams is adding four rebounds to her stat line.

Carleton proved to be a crucial shooter for the Lynx, scoring 17 points and connecting on 3-of-6 attempts from three-point range in Sunday’s defeat. With the Sun focusing their defense on Collier (who scored 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting), Carleton, Kayla McBride, and their teammates must elevate their offensive contributions if the Lynx hope to level the series.

Connecticut Sun Team News

Injury Report: Ty Harris – day-to-day, Tiffany Mitchell – out

As for the Sun, Marina Mabrey is averaging 21.3 points and 4 assists, with Alyssa Thomas delivering 16 points and an impressive 11.7 assists per game. DeWanna Bonner is another key scorer in double digits, while DiJonai Carrington is handing out 2.7 assists per contest.

Mabrey has recorded shooting performances of 5-for-12, 3-for-10, and 6-for-11 from beyond the arc during the playoffs, hitting several crucial shots in Game 1 against the Lynx on her way to 20 points. Her increased shooting volume has been essential, especially with Ty Harris sidelined due to an ankle injury. She will likely take on a prominent role again on Tuesday, particularly if Harris is unable to play.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun in WNBA matchups: