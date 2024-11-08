How to watch today's Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Lakers vs 76ers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

As we roll into the weekend, the NBA has lined up another exciting set of games for fans to enjoy in this early season as the Los Angeles Lakers (4-4) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (1-6) this Friday at the crypto.com Arena.

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough start, managing only one victory so far. Their sole win came on October 27 in an overtime thriller against the Indiana Pacers, ending 118-114. Unfortunately, the Sixers have been on a four-game losing streak since most recently falling to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in a 110-98 loss.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have only managed one win in their last five outings. They secured a high-scoring 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors, but it was flanked by losses to the Phoenix Suns (109-105) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (134-110), as well as defeats to the Detroit Pistons (115-103) and the Memphis Grizzlies (131-114).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Date Friday, November 8, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channel: NBCSP, SPECSN

NBCSP, SPECSN Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Los Angeles Lakers team news & key performers

The Los Angeles Lakers concluded their five-game road stint in Memphis, where defensive issues resurfaced. The Grizzlies poured in 72 points in the second half, shooting 17-of-34 from three-point range. LeBron James led the Lakers with 39 points and six assists, and Austin Reaves chipped in 19 points.

Anthony Davis (heel) and Rui Hachimura (illness) missed the Grizzlies matchup and remain questionable against the 76ers. Davis has been averaging 32.6 points and 11.6 rebounds this season, and his return would be crucial for the Lakers, who need his presence in the paint.

Philadelphia 76ers team news & key performers

On the other side, the Philadelphia 76ers shot an impressive 54.8% from the field in last Wednesday's game but struggled from beyond the arc, hitting only 7-of-25 three-point attempts. They also recorded a poor 19-to-20 assist-to-turnover ratio. Both Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. contributed 18 points each, while Andre Drummond added nine points and grabbed ten rebounds.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/23/24 Los Angeles Lakers 101-94 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 11/28/23 Philadelphia 76ers 138-94 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 01/16/23 Los Angeles Lakers 112-113 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 12/10/22 Philadelphia 76ers 133-122 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 03/24/22 Los Angeles Lakers 121-126 Philadelphia 76ers NBA

