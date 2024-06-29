Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles (LAFC) will take on Colorado Rapids in the MLS at the BMO Stadium on Saturday. LAFC are currently leading the league standings with 37 points from 19 matches and will be confident of carrying on with their unbeaten run.

The visitors are six points behind the leaders in fourth place. They will be high on confidence after a 4-1 win over Montreal in their most recent outing. The team's recent form makes this an interesting clash.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 10.30 pm ET Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 10.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles FC will be without seasoned striker Olivier Giroud, who is currently with the France national team. Cristian Olivera is also unavailable as he is on duty with Uruguay.

On the injury front, Luis Muller and Italian defender Lorenzo Dellavalle continue to recover from hip and knee injuries, respectively. Veteran defender Maxime Chanot is also out with a leg injury.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Hollingshead; Tillman, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Duenas, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Bouanga

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids will be missing Jackson Travis and Daniel Chacon due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Twenty-four-year-old defender Moise Bombito is on international duty with the Canada national team at the Copa America.

Colorado Rapids predicted XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Vines; Bassett, Ronan; Harris, Mihailovic, Cabral; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry Defenders: Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Edwards, Vines, Rosenberry, Anderson Midfielders: Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez Forwards: Lewis, Cabral, Harris, Navarro, Yapi, Frederick

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/24 Colorado Rapids 3 - 2 Los Angeles MLS 24/08/23 Los Angeles 4 - 0 Colorado Rapids MLS 02/04/23 Colorado Rapids 0 - 0 Los Angeles MLS 15/05/22 Colorado Rapids 2 - 0 Los Angeles MLS 27/02/22 Los Angeles 3 - 0 Colorado Rapids MLS

