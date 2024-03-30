Liverpool Women vs Manchester City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City can go atop the Women's Super League (WSL) standings table as they face Liverpool Women at Prenton Park on Saturday.

With Chelsea not in action this weekend due to their involvement in the FA WSL Cup final against Arsenal, Gareth Taylor's side could stay at the summit a bit longer this time around.

City had temporarily occupied the top spot after clinching the Manchester derby versus United 3-1, while Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Everton.

Liverpool Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 am ET Venue: Prenton Park

The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Manchester City Women will be played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am ET on Saturday, March 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Manchester City Women will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Liverpool Women team news

Liverpool boss Matt Beard will be without the injured quartet of Niamh Fahey, Jasmine Matthews, Shanice van de Sanden and Yana Daniels.

However, Finland international Emma Koivisto is expected to be available for selection after missing the Merseyside derby, with Taylor Hinds possibly making it to the bench.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Laws; Clark, Fahey, Fisk, Koivisto, Nagano, Holland, Parry; Kearns, Haug, Kiernan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard, Holland Forwards: Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby

Manchester City Women team news

Defender Laia Aleixandri sustained an injury during the warm-up last time out and is likely to miss out.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jill Roord is still recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

As it is, Taylor may name an unchanged XI from the derby win at Prenton Park.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Kennedy, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Coombs; Fowler, Hemp, Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, O'Hanlon, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa Forwards: Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool Women and Manchester City Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 21, 2024 Manchester City 5-1 Liverpool WSL November 8, 2023 Liverpool 3-4 Manchester City FA Women's League Cup May 7, 2023 Liverpool 2-1 Manchester City WSL December 7, 2022 Liverpool 0-2 Manchester City FA Women's League Cup October 30, 2022 Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool WSL

