How to watch today's Tigres Femenil vs Toluca Femenil Liga MX Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will take on Toluca in the Liga MX Femenil encounter at the Universitario Stadium on Sunday.

Both these teams have only managed to win one out of their first four games. They will be desperate to climb up the standings with more wins in the bag early in the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tigres vs Toluca kick-off time

The match will be played at the Universitario Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8.06 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Tigres would have expected more wins in the bag at the start of the season under new boss Pedro Martínez but they have found it difficult to adapt.

New signings Dilary Heredia and Jheniffer Cordinali will hope to get minutes again and need to make an impact for them to bring about a change in form.

Toluca team news

Toluca have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their league game against Tigres.

They will fancy their chances against Tigres, given both teams' form has been similar.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

