Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami CF will aim to shake off their shambolic run of results as they face a stumbling Sporting Kansas City side in an intriguing MLS clash at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Sporting Kansas City have managed just two wins in their opening seven games as they are trailing in the Eastern Conference in the seventh spot. The home side played out a six-goal thriller against Portland in their last outing sharing the spoils as they continue their hunt for a crucial victory.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, were dumped out of the CONCACAF Champions League by Monterrey in the quarter-finals of the competition. The side can now switch their attention back to the MLS as they aim to back to the summit of the league with all three points.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT Venue: Arrowhead Stadium

Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF face off at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on April 13, 2024, with kick-off slated at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

The highlights of the MLS clash will be available on MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Highlights Programme.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Sporting Kansas City team news

Johnny Russell was in the treatment room once again for SKC with the captain missing out once again due to a hamstring concern. The duo of Logan Ndenbe and Khiry Shelton will also not take part in the contest due to an ACL injury and an ankle concern respectively.

Willy Agada missed out on an astounding hattrick against Portland scoring a brace and his rued chances gave an opening to the opposition as they produced a thundering comeback in the second-half.

The Nigerian would retain his place in the eleven after his milestone as shoulders the goal-scoring responsibility with Erik Thommy and Dániel Sallói, but the latter is yet to open his account this term.

Sporting Kansas City predicted XI: Melia; Davis, Rosero, Voloder, Leibold; Walter, Radoja, Rodriguez; Thommy, Agada, Salloi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Rosero, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Ndenbe, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Walter, Hernandez, Cisneros, Flores, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Vargas, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell

Inter Miami CF team news

Lionel Messi marked his return to the MLS after his injury layoff with a scintillating strike last weekend, but the Argentine could be used as a substitute for this one with Liverpool and FC Barcelona veteran Luis Suarez vying to spearhead the forward battery.

Benjamin Cremaschi was an unused substitute against Monterrey but he'll be aiming to pick up some minutes against Kansas City.

Facundo Farias' campaign has been cut short due to an ACL tear as he joins Serhiy Kryvtsov (hamstring), Federico Redendo (LCL), Ian Fray (ACL), and Yannick Bright (hamstring)

Inter Miami CF predicted XI: Callender; Aviles, Freire, Negri; Weigandt, Ruiz, Busquets, Alba; Campana, Suarez, Afonso.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10 Sept 2023 Inter Miami CF 3-2 Sporting Kansas City MLS

Useful links