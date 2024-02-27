Queretaro vs Atletico San Luis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro FC and Atletico de San Luis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling Liga MX outfits lock horns as Queretaro host Atletico San Luis in an intriguing clash at the Estadio La Corregidora.

Queretaro finally managed their first win of the Clausura phase during their previous outing as they defeated Puebla in a crucial win for the side. With form now in their favour, the side will be aiming to continue this winning streak and go ahead in the table.

Atletico San Luis, on the other hand, have struggled heavily in their previous five games with four defeats and a draw. The visitors managed back-to-back wins in their opening two games but have since lost their winning momentum as they look to rekindle their spark.

Queretaro FC vs Atletico de San Luis kick-off time

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio La Corregidora

Queretaro FC and Atletico de San Luis square off at the Estadio La Corregidora on February 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Queretaro FC vs Atletico de San Luis online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX match will be available to watch on ViX+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Queretaro FC team news

Midfielder Jonathan Perlaza is confined to the medical room for Queretaro owing to a knee injury and the Ecuadorian will not be able to participate in the contest.

Queretaro predicted XI: Mendez; Manzanarez, Gularte, Barbieri, Orozco; Barrera, Lertora, Escamilla; Sosa, Sierra, Batista

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Atletico de San Luis team news

Just like Queretaro, Atletico de San Luis reported no new fresh injury concerns after their defeat against Leon.

The solitary player ruled out for the visitors is Mexican midfielder Andres Iniestra as the defensive midfielder is nursing a meniscus injury.

Atletico de San Luis predicted XI: Urtiaga; Castro, Silva, Dominguez, Bilbao, Sanabria; Dourado, Guemez, Salles-Lamonge; Bonatini, Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lopez, Sanchez, Urtiaga Defenders: Bilbao, Dominguez, Silva, Aguila, Sanabria, Cruz, Chavez Midfielders: Dourado, Guemez, Iniestra, Salles-Lamonge, Castro, Macias, Villal, Phillipe, Klimowicz, Grimm, Vitinho, Damm, Galdames Forwards: Bonatini, Boli, Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16 July 2023 Atletico San Luis 4-1 Queretaro Liga MX Apertura 11 Mar 2023 Atletico San Luis 2-0 Queretaro Liga MX Clausura 12 Aug 2022 Queretaro 1-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Apertura 18 Mar 2022 Queretaro 2-1 Atletico San Luis Liga MX Clausura 3 Aug 2021 Atletico San Luis 1-1 Queretaro Liga MX Apertura

