Oxford United vs Peterborough United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League One playoff semi-final

How to watch the League One match between Oxford and Peterborough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Oxford United will welcome Peterborough United in the first leg of the League One playoff semi-finals on Saturday.

The hosts will strive to end their 25-year wait for second-tier football, while the visitors will look to return to the Championship after spending the last two seasons in League One. The winner of this two-legged semi-final tie will earn a trip to Wembley to take on either Bolton or Barnsley for a place in the Championship next season.

Oxford vs Peterborough kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: The Kassam Stadium

The League One match between Oxford United and Peterborough will be played at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford, England.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in the United States (US).

Team news & squads

Oxford team news

Forward Will Goodwin will be available for selection after being on the sidelines since the middle of March. Defender Sam Long missed the win over Exeter due to sickness, but he could make a comeback to the starting lineup for Saturday's first leg.

Top scorer Mark Harris will be tasked with leading the line after scoring 15 goals and providing four assists during the League One regular season.

Oxford United possible XI: Cumming; Long, Moore, Brown, Bennett; Dale, Rodrigues, Brannagan, Goodrham, Murphy; Harris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cumming, Eastwood Defenders: Moore, Thorniley, Negru, Golding, Brown, Leigh, Bennett, Stevens, Long Midfielders: McGuane, Brannagan, McEachran, Johnson, Henry, Browne, Smyth, Murphy, Dale, Goodrham, Bodin Forwards: Harris, Burey, Rodrigues, Woltman

Peterborough team news

Posh boss Darren Ferguson has an almost fully fit squad available at his disposal for this first leg, with Jeando Fuchs (knee) the only player expected to miss out on both legs.

Ferguson may feel the need to tweak some personnel after his side played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bolton last time out.

Peterborough United possible XI: Steer; Katongo, Knight, Edwards, Burrows; Kyprianou, Collins; Ajiboye, Randall, Mason-Clark; Mothersille.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talley, Bilokapic Defenders: Katongo, Edwards, Knight, Crichlow, Sturge, Fernandez, O'Connell, Kioso Midfielders: Burrows, Fuchs, De Havilland, Poku, Randall, Ajiboye, Kyprianou, Collins Forwards: Clarke-Harris, Mason-Clark, Jones, Mothersille, Tshimanga, Corbett

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/04/24 Oxford United 5-0 Peterborough United League One 09/12/23 Peterborough United 3-0 Oxford United League One 01/04/23 Peterborough United 0-0 Oxford United League One 22/10/22 Oxford United 1-2 Peterborough United League One 28/07/21 Oxford United 2-2 Peterborough United Club Friendly Games

