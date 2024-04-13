How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two struggling sides in the Eastern Conference of the MLS cross swords as New York City FC face New England Revolution.

New York City have just one win to show in their opening seven games as they look to turn around their fortunes after some early setbacks.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are seeded at the foot of the table in the Eastern Conference with just four points from their six games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New York City FC vs New England Revolution kick-off time

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT Venue: Yankee Stadium

New York City FC and New England Revolution face off at the Yankee Stadium on April 13, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch New York City FC vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between New York City FC and New England Revolution will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official Youtube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

Argentine veteran Maxi Moralez is scheduled to miss out once again after the midfielder picked up a knee injury.

Talles Magno returned from his knee issue as he trained with the side but the clash could come too soon for the Brazilian international while Jovan Mijatovic will be on the sidelines once again.

Birk Risa returned to the lineup in defense after recovering from his leg issue as he was fielded alongside Kevin O'Toole with the pair dumping Strahinja Tanasijevic and Mitja Ilenic to the bench.

Santiago Rodriguez scored his third goal of the campaign last time out as he leads the charts for the home side in the MLS this season.

New York City FC predicted XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Wolf, Rodriguez, Fernandez; Bakrar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Yanes, Bakrar

New England Revolution team news

American defender Brandon Bye is still in the treatment room because of an ACL injury sustained last term as he's joined by Dylan Borrero who has a similar concern and Peyton Miller who is nursing a sore foot.

Henrich Ravas would be vying to continue between the sticks for the visitors after managing four clean sheets in nine outings this term despite the shambolic display from their forwards.

New England Revolution predicted XI: Ravas; Lima, Mensah, Kessler, Jones; Polster, Kaye; N. Gil, C. Gil, Chancalay; Vrioni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Jun 2023 New York City FC 0-0 New England Revolution MLS 2 Apr 2023 New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC MLS 5 Sept 2022 New England Revolution 3-0 New York City FC MLS 9 Jul 2022 New York City FC 4-2 New England Revolution MLS 26 May 2022 New York City FC 1-0 New England Revolution US Open Cup

Useful links